Neighbours at war over unconsented vet clinic in rural Auckland, police issue warning

An unconsented Waimauku vet practice is annoying some residents in the area who say traffic has increased and is damaging a road, while staff at the practice say they've been subject to "aggressive" behaviour.

Locals on a rural Auckland road say they’re frustrated with a registered vet’s unconsented clinic on their street, but the clinic’s owners say they’ve been left feeling “anxious and threatened”.

A number of long-term residents on Matatea Rd in Waimauku have said they’re fed up with cars parking “all over the road” to visit a newly set-up business, The Lifestyle Vet.

Kim Scoffin lives next to the clinic. She estimated seeing about 20 extra cars a day, driving up and down to visit the clinic.

“When the couple moved in we were told it would just be a home, but they’ve been running their vet clinic from the property and built a new shed,” Scoffin said.

Concerned about the condition of the road under increased traffic, Scoffin said she and other neighbours wanted to resolve the situation.

“At the top of our road there are huge potholes which means traffic has to swerve into the middle to avoid going over them.

“The locals know the road condition is bad and you need to take it slow.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kim Scoffin (left) and Coralie Owens live on Matatea Rd and are opposed to a vet clinic being run on the street.

Another neighbour, Terry McDonald, said there was a bus stop on the corner of the road.

“I worry with the amount of cars coming and going at speed, that someone will get hurt,” McDonald said.

An area next to Scoffin’s driveway had been turned into a car park, and she said multiple vehicles, including horse floats, would be there throughout the day.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Staff and visitors to the vet clinic park in this paddock, now used as a car park.

Schwerdtfeger​ said when her and partner Joseph Chaloner-Warman moved onto the road, they proactively contacted a planning company over potential traffic issues.

“We were told there should be no issue. It’s not 20 cars a day, and we didn’t cause the damage to the road,” Schwerdtfeger said.

“We’re a mobile vet business, so we go to the farm animals and don’t do consultations on site, unless it’s an emergency”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Terry McDonald taking his dogs for a walk down the rural road.

The situation ‘turned nasty’

Scoffin said she and others tried to speak with the couple about traffic and the unconsented business but claimed it “turned nasty”.

“They don’t want to hear anything from us and now, when we try to talk, they call the police.”

Schwerdtfeger said Scoffin and McDonald had been “aggressive”.

“Terry threatened to kill us, so we had to get police involved and since then I’ve called them multiple times as I don’t feel safe.”

A police spokesperson confirmed a man in his 60s was arrested following reports of a verbal threat on the street, and been issued a formal warning.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Potholes on Matatea Rd.

Council consent

The lack of consent related only to the operation of the business and an associated building at the site. Public records show director of The Lifestyle Vet, Schwerdtfeger, is a registered veterinarian.

Scoffin said she’d gone to Auckland Council with concerns over the couple not having consent to run a business from the property.

A reply from council, seen by Stuff, from the northern resource consents team told her a resource consent application had been lodged.

Ian Dobson, Auckland Council manager of North West resource consenting said the application was being assessed.

“Council decided not to start enforcement action to stop the current activity until the resource consent is complete. If it’s declined, we’ll review the need for action.”

Dobson said council followed a “graduated approach” to non-compliance and worked with business owners to “educate them” on rules depending on the seriousness of the issue.

He couldn’t give a timeframe of when the decision would be made but confirmed two complaints had been received in relation to it.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A large shed was built as part of the vet clinic’s business.

‘Not the best experience’

Schwerdtfeger said living on the street hadn’t been “the greatest experience”.

“Nobody had been using the paddock but when we began to, that’s when it all started to go downhill.

“At this point it feels like a personal attack. We feel anxious and threatened – we just want to help animals and be part of the community.”