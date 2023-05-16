Specialist police teams assisting in Wellington Loafers Lodge fire investigation

Police say specialist police teams are coming from other parts of the country to assist in the investigation.

Specialist investigative teams have arrived in Wellington from other parts of the country to assist with the investigation into a fatal fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown that has left at least six people dead.

Police acting district commander Dion Bennett on Tuesday afternoon said the fire remained “unexplained” and he could not comment on its cause or the number of people in the building until a full scene examination had been completed.

“While we have an initial indication of the number of people who were in the building, and of those who remain unaccounted for, we will not be confirming numbers at this stage.

“We urge anyone, family, friends or concerned people that if you have information that will support the reconciliation of the list of people who were here [in the building] to please call 105 and reference Operation Rose.”

A scene guard would remain in place overnight to ensure the integrity of the scene and the security of the property.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Six people are believed to have died in the fire, the cause of which continues to be unknown.

Chief coroner Anna Tutton said the bodies of the victims would be treated with dignity and respect, alongside their specific cultural needs.

The victims would be transported to the morgue until they could be reunited with their families.

“In a case like this, identification can be a painstaking process, especially when people are severely injured. That process takes time. Families will be desperate to help their loved ones. We understand that we have to get it right.”

Key background

The fatal fire occurred at Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown, Wellington, in the early hours of Tuesday May 16, 2023. There were about 94 people in the hostel at the time of the fire.

The Loafers Lodge building has been a bank, a church, and most recently, cheap accommodation for those from myriad walks of life.

The building was inspected and issued a building warrant of fitness by the Wellington City Council in March this year.

Watch this space

Police hope to enter the building on Wednesday. Six people are confirmed dead, but more are unaccounted for. Instability in the roof structure requires work to ensure it’s safe for people to search the building. The identification of victims could be complex and time consuming.

It may take some time to determine the cause of the fire and whether anyone is responsible for it. The deadly event is being treated as unexplained. Specialist investigative teams have been brought in from across the country.

The spotlight will also be on the safety of Loafers Lodge, which had safety fire alarms but no sprinklers. The Building Code does not require sprinklers, but fire and emergency did say they would have made a difference. Also sure to face debate is the state of housing for New Zealand’s most vulnerable. Green co-leader James Shaw labelled the fire an indictment on this country.

