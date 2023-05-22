Afghan refugees in NZ look to restart family business stolen by the Taliban

Gul Hussien, his wife Mujaheda, and his family narrowly escaped Kabul, Afghanistan in late 2021.

When the Taliban retook power after 20 years of US military occupation, ordinary citizens like Gul, who is a Hazara, a member of a Shiite Muslim minority, found themselves in a desperately dangerous situation.

Gul and his family narrowly escaped, and now must rebuild their lives in Auckland. Watch their story above in No Place Like Home season two.

“I’m really happy and thank god that I am here in New Zealand ... I really want to take part in any positive things I can do for New Zealand.

“I will do my best,” he said.

A day after the first anniversary of the Taliban occupying Afghanistan, Hussien’s daughters started school in Pukekohe.

Meanwhile, his nieces back in Afghanistan are not allowed to go to school under Taliban rule.

Gul was forced to leave behind his successful tourism business, which he has missed dearly since leaving his home nation.

“I was involved with lots of cultural activities, tourism was a huge hope for Afghanisan ... tourists were showing the good and positive side of Afghanistan to the world,” he said.

Since his arrival, Gul has undertaken courses in horticulture, business and is now preparing to start at the New Zealand School of Tourism as he works to launch his own tour guide business.

Meanwhile, his wife Mujaheda is studying English and Computer Studies at the Manukau Institute of Technology.

While arriving in a new country is synonymous with challenges, Gul said the family’s experience in New Zealand had proved to be smooth sailing relative to the trials and tribulations they faced in Afghanistan.

“We have [had] in the past a lot of challenges, so we didn’t actually feel anything [was a challenge].

“I see my daughters and my family are happy and they are doing really good, their schools are very, very good, and I’m happy to see them and how they are excited,” Hussien said.

After pioneering the first mixed-gender marathon in Afghanistan’s history, Gul hopes to once again be involved in bringing opportunities to a new generation of boys and girls.

After completing the Auckland Marathon last year, Gul is planning a commemorative running event to raise funds and awareness for the people of Afghanistan in October.