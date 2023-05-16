Towing crew to board stranded ship on Wednesday

The container ship Shiling photographed by Carl Babe a crew member of the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter. The ship lost engine power and was adrift of Farewell Spit, South Island.

As a stricken container ship languishes in Tasman Bay awaiting a tow, equipment and specialist crew are preparing to to board.

Maritime New Zealand said on Tuesday they were preparing to tow the Shiling to Wellington, but it was “dependent on favourable weather conditions”.

Incident controller Andrew Saunderson said the ship was anchored with a support vessel Skandi Emerald nearby ready to assist, and the operation would begin on Wednesday.

“A suitable weather window is required to enable the tow’s safe completion.”

"Safety remains the top priority, and Maritime NZ is working with all parties before proceeding with the tow."

Saunderson said the ship’s owner told the authority that they believed the ship’s fault can be fixed in New Zealand.

Equipment and crew members with expertise in towage were due to be transferred to the ship on Wednesday to enable its towing to Wellington.

“It will take time to set up the tow equipment and then wait for the right weather window.”

“Centreport will draw upon their experience in handling ships without main-engines and are working with the ship’s owner and agent.”

MV Shiling being taken under tow by the ocean-going tug, Skandi Emerald, which came to the stricken container ship. Video taken by Lottie McCloy from FV Crusader.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an investigation into the incident which saw the Shiling drift close to shore near Wellington last month.

On April 15 the Singapore-flagged container ship was leaving Wellington Harbour when it experienced a loss of propulsion and steering.

It veered off the recommended track and headed towards shallow water. The ship dropped anchor and kept its position until support tugs arrived and helped it back to berth in Wellington.

After being repaired it left Wellington on May 10, but during rough weather about 22 nautical miles northwest of Farewell Spit it experienced another propulsion and steering failure.

On May 12 it issued a mayday call and was rescued and towed towards safety in Tasman Bay where it has remained.