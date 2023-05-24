Abbey Caves school admits it's not sure what a high risk activity is after death of a student

15-year-old Karnin Petera died on a school trip to Abbey Caves, Whangārei, on May 9.

The high school under scrutiny after the death of a student at Abbey Caves is unsure what is defined as a high risk activity.

Karnin Ahorangi Petera, 15, died during a trip to the caves with his year 11 Whangārei Boys’ High School outdoor education class a fortnight ago.

The caving trip took place during a heavy rain warning. He was swept away in rising floodwater.

WorkSafe is investigating Petera’s death, as are police for the Coroner. The school is also doing an internal review.

The school has stopped all outdoor education class trips, including an overnight forest trip which coincided with another heavy rain forecast.

WorkSafe has also issued the school with an improvement notice, requiring its outdoor education systems to be reviewed by June 14.

As part of this, WorkSafe issued a prohibition notice stopping higher-risk activities until it is confident risks can be managed.

The prohibition does not apply to other, low risk school trips, with sport and cultural trips restarting for the school’s students.

But the school is not clear on the difference between high and low risk trips.

It has asked for clarification over whether certain activities are high risk, principal Karen Gilbert-Smith told the school’s Board of Trustees at a meeting on Tuesday night.

“We’re seeking clarification [from WorkSafe] because we want our understanding about his wording to be consistent.”

Denise Piper/Stuff Whangarei Boys' High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith wonders if outdoor education students can do school-based activities, such as stretchering students over a stream. (File photo)

Gilbert-Smith said she understood high risk activities to be involving speed – like downhill mountain biking, anything from heights like rock climbing or abseiling, any water-based activities, anything where the ground conditions might be unpredictable or anything involving toxins.

Grey areas included sailing at organised regatta, she said.

Another grey area was outdoor education exercises on the school grounds – such as year 13 students building a stretcher to get across Waiarohia Stream, which runs through the school grounds, she said.

Stuff’s has sought response from WorkSafe.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff While activities on water are considered high-risk, the school wonders about sailing competitions at organised regatta. (File photo)

Head of specialist interventions, Dr Catherine Gardner, has previously said WorkSafe encouraged all schools to look into their systems and processes for education outside the classroom.

“Students should be able to participate safely, and parents must have confidence their rangatahi will be kept safe.”

The Board of Trustees signed off on low risk trips for students, including drama students attending the Sheila Winn National Shakespeare Festival in Wellington, primary industry students attending the Mystery Creek Field Days and numerous sports competitions.

Teachers at Whangārei Boys’ High School are also being reminded to register any health and safety incidents and near-misses, after a teacher was seriously injured using unguarded machinery.

Stuff revealed the school was visited by WorkSafe in March, two months before the Abbey Caves death, due to the accident.

More details about the event were revealed at the Board of Trustees meeting.

WorkSafe issued the school with a Directive Notice after finding there was no “Safe Operating Procedures”​ for the machine – a rolling machine used in the school’s workshop.

Gilbert-Smith said staff tried to find a suitable guard for the rolling machine but couldn’t find one, as it was an older machine.

The machine was no longer in use and staff are developing safe operating procedures for all machinery, which will be turned into videos and become part of the staff induction for relevant faculties, she said.

The teacher is now back at school, after taking two weeks’ leave due to their injuries.