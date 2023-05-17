Body found in water near Mt Maunganui treated as unexplained

A body was found in the water near the Whareroa boat ramp near Mt Maunganui on Tuesday morning.

The discovery of a body in the water near Mt Maunganui on Tuesday morning is being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a body in the water near the Whareroa boat ramp about 7.45am on Tuesday.

The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries were ongoing, police said.

Whareroa Marae Tauranga Moana has placed a rahui on the inner harbour area from the Whareroa boat ramp past the Tauranga Airport for the next two weeks.

People were asked to not conduct any water activities including fishing and swimming while the rahui is in place.

A spokesperson for the Marae said they would not comment on the incident as it was a police and private whānau matter.