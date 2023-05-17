'Be happy and proud': Whānau of Abbey Caves victim sends thanks, encouragement

15-year-old Karnin Petera died on a school trip to Abbey Caves, Whangārei, on May 9.

The whānau of Abbey Caves victim Karnin Ahorangi Petera have issued a heartfelt thanks to the community for all their support.

The 15-year-old Whangārei Boys’ High School student died on May 9 during a school trip to Whangārei’s Abbey Caves, when rising floodwaters swept him away.

He was farewelled on Sunday at Paa Te Oro Marae​ in Te Karae, surrounded by family and friends.

On Wednesday morning, Karnin’s whānau issued a moving message of thanks to everyone involved in the incident, including individually naming crews and businesses for their love and support.

READ MORE:

* Abbey Caves death: Whānau farewell school boy Karnin Ahorangi Petera

* Abbey Caves death prompts month-long rāhui, hapū consider further restrictions

* Abbey Caves death: Mangatepopo canyoning survivor asks 'why were they out there in that weather?'



”From the hearts of all of Karnin’s whānau we would all like to express our immense gratitude for everyone’s kind words, koha and awhi over the past week.”

The message was posted on social media and the whānau’s Givealittle page, which has attracted more than $100,000 in donations.

David White/Stuff Whangārei Boys’ High School staff and students, along with surrounding schools, have been thanked by the whānau of Abbey Caves victim Karnin Petera.

As well as thanking those involved, the statement included a touching message for young people.

“To all our babies in the community: go and live your life, be happy and be proud, you are all amazing.

“Continue to do the things you love. Laugh like you mean it. Do not be afraid. Get back in the water and speak your reo with pride, that is what Karnin would have wanted.”

The whānau also sent love and support to those involved in the Abbey Caves incident: “To the parents and boys involved, our hearts go out to you, sending lots of aroha and awhi to you all from our whānau.”

David White/Stuff Whangārei’s Abbey Caves is closed by a rāhui after Karnin’s death, but his family encourages young people to do the things they love: get back in the water and speak te reo Māori with pride.

Those thanked include Whangārei police, the search and rescue teams, Whangārei Fire and Emergency, medical teams, Whangārei Hospital staff, and local iwi and hapū.

“All of the search and rescue teams, volunteers and the Whangārei Fire Brigade, you left your whānau that day to be with ours and we will forever be grateful to you for bringing our baby back home to us,” part of the post said.

Fourteen businesses and community organisations were recognised for their support.

The family also thanked the teachers and students from Whangārei Boys’ High School, along with nearby schools and kura.

The whānau said it was overwhelmed by the donations through the Givealittle page: “This will help the whānau in so many more ways than you know.”

The message also thanked media for giving the whānau the time to mourn, and apologised to anyone who may have been forgotten.

“To the nation and the world…. we love and thank you from the deepest part of our hearts xx”

The Abbey Caves accident is being jointly investigated by police, on behalf of the Coroner, and WorkSafe.

Hapū have put a one-month rāhui on the caves, also called Kiore Taretare, to stop anyone from entering and will discuss if further restrictions are needed.