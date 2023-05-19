Husband desperately tried to save wife after she fell into ocean while rockfishing

A man who desperately tried to save his wife after she fell into water while rockfishing says he’s learnt the importance of lifejackets “the hard way”.

Sheetal Vasantika Prasad, 31, died on October 28, 2019, from drowning with blunt force injuries to her head after being swept away while rockfishing on Auckland’s West Coast.

Her husband, Samuel Krishna, told Coroner Katharine Greig, the pair weren’t wearing lifejackets and he’d “learnt the hard way” how important they were.

The couple had been rock fishing at Whites Beach, Anawhata. They’d fished there many times before.

READ MORE:

* Three Auckland drownings may have been prevented by lifejackets, coroner says

* Auckland fisherman's death 'avoidable' if he'd worn a lifejacket, coroner says

* Diwali deaths: Hindu New Year ends in tragedy for two Auckland families



Coroner Greig said Prasad, a mother of two, was standing on a rock ledge half a metre from the water.

There was a 2-metre drop and while Krishna was collecting bait he heard a “loud splash” followed by Prasad calling for help.

Krishna saw her around 3 metres away in the water holding onto her fishing rod – she tried to extend it to him and he reached out with one arm while holding onto the ledge.

RYAN ANDERSON & JASON DORDAY Stay away from rocks and rips at the beach over summer, surf lifesavers say. (Video first published in November 2019.)

He was hit by a large wave which dislocated his shoulder, causing him to lose hold of the ledge and fall into the water.

Krishna managed to climb back onto the ledge and ran to get an “angel ring” nearby. He threw it to Prasad, but it was swept away.

By now Prasad was 15 metres out to sea and efforts by Krishna to hook her with fishing line were unsuccessful.

Despite Prasad being able to swim, Krishna said he saw her sink and resurface multiple times, trying to take off a heavy jacket she was wearing.

Krishna’s phone was waterlogged, so he told Prasad to float on her back while he ran the 3km back to North Piha carpark.

He ran to a nearby house, and they called emergency services while Krishna and several others made their way back to Whites Beach.

Prasad could no longer be seen and search, and rescue teams were unable to find her. An inflatable rescue boat couldn’t be used as it was considered “too dangerous”.

Prasad’s body was found on the beach the next day, with Krishna stating he’d lost “his wife and best mate”.

Coroner Greig said Prasad had either fallen from the ledge or been swept into the sea by a wave and hit her head on rocks.

“Her death was preventable if she was wearing a lifejacket. There are several safety signs warning of strong rips and currents, along with large waves and submerged rocks.

“There are also signs about rock fishing, advising lifejackets be worn.”

According to the West Coast rock-based fisher safety project rockfishing was one of the deadliest recreational pursuits in Aotearoa.

From 2015 to 2019, there were 23 fatal rockfishing incidents – most frequently this involved people of Asian ethnicity.

Only one of those incidents involved someone who had some sort of buoyancy aid, like a lifejacket.

“The couple didn’t truly appreciate the danger they were in,” coroner Greig said, “Samuel said no one there ever wore a lifejacket.

“This lulled them into a false sense of security that it was an alright thing to do.”