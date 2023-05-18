'I know he would have died': Elderly man left Loafers Lodge week before fire over safety and hygiene issues

As Chris films from the street, he worries about his mate Ken and other friends left inside Loafers Lodge in Wellington.

Broken lifts, bed bugs and cluttered narrow hallways. These are what a family say led one elderly man leaving Loafer’s Lodge just a week before the fatal fire - in a decision that probably saved his life.

“It was an accident waiting to happen,” daughter Trina* says, as father James* waits for news from many of his long term elderly friends who he has not been able to contact since early Tuesday morning.

“He’s really shaken up about it and quiet…That’s when you know there’s something really wrong.”

The 75-year-old lived on the top floor of the lodge for 11 years and paid $260 a week for his single room which included power and his bed, but not internet or bedding.

There were 94 people in the lodge’s 92 rooms at the time of Tuesday morning’s fire in Newtown.

In recent years Trina became more and more concerned about the safety of the building.

Describing the building as rundown, Trina claimed the lift would break down at least once a month, and sometimes it would not be working for several days in a row.

For her father, using stairs was an impossibility, with a second knee reconstruction, along with a lifelong limp from polio.

She says that if he had been in his room, he most likely wouldn’t have made it out.

“When I hear about younger people struggling to crawl down the stairs in the black smoke, I know that he would have died.”

James was also deaf, and struggled to hear even with his hearing aids in and Trina doesn’t believe a smoke alarm would have woken him up.

Stuff Crews at the scene of the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington.

Not long ago, when James visited Trina says he had big welts all over his body that were from bed bugs.

Trina says she tackled the property manager on it, but alleged they took months to do anything, and it took the threat of the Tenancy Tribunal to get anything done.

By then the problem was widespread on the entire floor, she says.

The rooms were ultimately steam cleaned, she says, but the beds were not replaced. While the cleaning took place the residents were evicted for a night without temporary accommodation.

Luckily James could go to his daughters, but many other residents did not have family or friends they could rely on.

“I really felt for those people.”

Residents were also evicted for around a week without temporary accommodation when a burst pipe flooded a floor, she says.

On James' floor there was a lounge and kitchenette at the corner of the building where flames could be seen. Trina said swipe cards only allowed access to the floor a resident was staying on, but other residents could “buzz” you in.

Supplied The view of the fire at Loafers Hostel ablaze.

She said younger residents would often go to the roof to drink.

Some of the residents had mental health problems, Trina said, and they would jam lifts and lock doors for fun.

“There are all kinds of people living there.”

Those included nurses, 501 deportees, people on community sentences, a former refugee and people supported by community services.

A number of hospital staff were also residing at the lodge, according to Capital and Coast District Health Board. One source said some migrant nurses were also using the accommodation.

On Wednesday police said they were treating the fire as suspicious, and confirmed there was an earlier couch fire on Monday night.

The accommodation block had fire alarms, a smoke extraction system and two stairwells to get out, but did not have sprinklers.

Loafers Lodge director Greg Mein would not comment on the building’s condition or fire safety, on Wednesday afternoon walking away from reporters’ questions and saying he was not involved in its day-to-day management.

“I'm the director of the company - the day-to-day running of the business is done with the management team. I couldn't comment on any of that.”

Loafers Lodge manager Marie Murphy also did not respond to phone calls.

Housing Minister Megan Wood said the safety requirements "were all being met" at Loafers Lodge and no concerns were raised when the building was checked by an independent expert just two months ago.

However, Trina remains concerned that there are many other hostels in the Newtown area that have problems, and she hopes steps will now be taken to ensure they are safe.

“It’s so sad,” she says. “I’m just so relieved we got Dad out of there.”

*Not their real names