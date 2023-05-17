Entertainment industry sex crime trial adjourned again over juror no-shows

An entertainment figure is charged with sex crimes but name suppression remained during his trial in Rotorua.

The trial for the entertainment industry figure facing a raft of sex charges has been adjourned again after the failure to find 12 people to sit on the jury.

Justice Layne​ Harvey said 400 people had been summonsed to attend the High Court in Rotorua for jury selection, “and less than half of that turned up”.

The trial, set for six weeks, was meant to commence on Monday but has been dogged by delays as, despite three attempts, it has been impossible to find 12 jurors.

The man faces a total of 25 charges, including rape, indecent assault, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, assault with intent to commit sexual violation, attempted sexual violation, indecent assault and attempting to pervert justice.

He also faces drug and burglary charges, with the alleged offending spanning almost a decade.

Some of the alleged offences have a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett​ began her opening to the jury on Monday – later abandoned – telling them they would hear “explicit matters of a sexual nature” as the trial unfolded.

She also said in relation to the man’s standing in the entertainment sector that it “gave him the entitlement to act in a way he wished against various women, whether or not they wanted it... he was addicted to sex, he told some”.

Some of the alleged offending involved the use of drugs, Pollett said, which “had the effect of lessening the inhibitions of some and influencing things in his favour”.

According to the Crown Charge Notice, one incident in 2019, saw him allegedly commit sexual violation by rape after “putting the unknown drug (white powder) into her mouth”.

The man’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, will make submissions on Friday for continued name suppression ahead of a decision next Monday.

Another attempt to empanel a jury will commence on Thursday morning.