Cops, a crime scene and beautiful views of the beach: life in a lodging house

Wellington’s deadly Loafers lodge fire has turned the spotlight on the country’s boarding house. Virginia Fallon visited one and found that for some, this is not just home, but can even feel like family.

Three different residents, three different conclusions as to just how many people live here.

Ask for the number, and they start ticking them off: there are the two old men who’ve lived here for 20 years, a young woman upstairs, a man who works nights, another bloke nobody sees.

Then there’s the one who may be a student; the guys from the meat works and the one who doesn’t speak English though, come to think of it, he might have gone.

READ MORE:

* Boarding houses: A problem we've always needed to fix

* Loafers Lodge tragedy highlighted what's broken within our social systems

* The full story of the Loafers Lodge blaze



So depending on who you ask, there are 14, ten, or a dozen people currently residing at Petone’s Bay Lodge. There are 15 bedrooms but someone moved in the other week; someone moved out the other day; Fiva’s room is empty though, that’s for sure.

While boarding houses and boarding lodges are now much the same thing in New Zealand vernacular, they didn’t start out that way. Historically, the privately owned establishments were concentrated near inner-city ports and railway stations, often in converted former homes of wealthy city merchants.

Despite the similarities, boarding houses had a higher status of the two and were considered respectable places to stay because they provided meals. Tenants were mostly men, though couples and single women also took rooms.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Tharindu Thushara is saving for his own house but says Bay Lodge is a great place to stay.

Lodging houses, meanwhile, were considered cheap accommodation for the working class and poor, as well as suspected places of ill repute because of a lack of oversight in their comings and goings.

That all evened out in the 1920s when both became regarded as equally insalubrious. Wealthy tenants swapped boarding houses for blocks of flats and the rise of professional work saw women move to segregated city hostels, often run by welfare organisations where staff mentored young people starting out on their careers.

Officially, the big house on Bay St, Petone, is a boarding lodge though its residents refer to it as all sorts of things. Some say its home, others say it's a stop-gap, one simply says “it’s a shithole.”

And although just how many people currently live here is uncertain, its residents all agree that’s the very nature of places like this. People come and go, some stay seemingly forever; others just disappear. Literally.

Police comb Petone Beach following the discovery of a foot later confirmed to be that of missing Bay Lodge resident Fiva Pita.

It was in the kitchen of Bay Lodge that Tupulaga "Peter" Talalelei was last seen in the early hours of July 13, 2014, a day after he returned from Hutt Hospital to his home of 20 years. Later, the walking stick the grandfather of 10 relied on was found in the lodge.

"He just evaporated," the house manager said of the 70-year-old.

Then, this April the foot of Fiva Pita was discovered on the beach at the end of the street. Like Talalelei, he’d lived at Bay Lodge for decades and wasn’t known to wander.

“He’s just disappeared into thin air,” said a niece of the 74-year-old.

On Thursday afternoon James* is unpacking a few bits and pieces from his car while reflecting on the most recently missing Bay Lodge resident. Pita was a good guy, he says, quiet but friendly; his room is still empty now.

“It was a crime scene for ages, we were all suspects. I spoke to the police for hours... told them it’d be a recovery not a rescue.”

James has lived at the lodge for the past three years, kitting out his second story room to make the most of its limited space. He works full-time and is saving up for the future, estimating he’ll only spend another year or so here.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Some residents have turned off the smoke alarms so they can cook meals in their rooms.

“It was the cheapest place around...I looked at places, flatmates, but I’m in my sixties. Here, I get the room, unlimited power and wi-fi for $150, you can’t beat that.”

He says the house isn’t flash though it’s good enough, especially for a place more than 100 years old. Inside, a high-ceilinged lounge boasts a tv, chairs and couch while in the kitchen a row of individually padlocked cupboards is where residents can keep their food.

And, while there’s an oven and three microwaves also on offer, James cooks in his room with an electric fry pan having taken down the smoke detector because it kept going off. Most other residents have done the same thing.

“Every room has a fire escape, and we’ve got extinguishers around the place and a hose.”

Much like the house, most of its residents are good enough as well. James says a few of the men behave more like children, and he’s been assaulted before when a guy barged into his room and started swinging: “a bunch of us chased him out of the house with sticks.” The police occasionally come by looking for people on bail and there’s been a few “real nutters” over the years.

Still, the majority are fine. There are a lot of working people here, something that seems to surprise anyone with a preconceived notion of the sort of folks who live in boarding houses. Many of those workers do night shifts and, as James knows all too well, they’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere cheaper to live.

Supplied/Stuff Tupulaga "Peter" Talalelei, 70, vanished without a trace from Bay Lodge in 2014.

While he stops short of describing any as close mates there is a core group who get together in his room occasionally. They keep an eye out for each other, as well as some of the more vulnerable residents, particularly women.

But lockdown was different. Suddenly, these people who tend to leave each other well alone were hanging out in the lounge or kitchen while those with cars ferried those without to the supermarket. Newspapers were shared, resources pooled.

“It almost felt like we were a family”, he says before heading inside with his newspaper, “...it’s not the worst place to live.”

“It’s a shithole I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” says another resident, pausing to spit into the can of cigarette butts by the front door. Later, he’ll admit he’ll be here for the long run: “I suppose its home, or a home of sorts at least.”

This man says he’s lived far too long at Bay Lodge, backing up his opinion of the place with examples of peeling wall paper, rotten floors as well as the lack of a manager. The latter used to be a guy who’d been here for ages until he got sick, faded away and was never replaced.

Now, a rental company does three-monthly checks while a cleaner comes once a week, though that’s only for the common areas. Most of the time nobody uses the lounge but he and Pita did watch TV together one Christmas. Pita was “a nice guy; quiet but friendly.”

“You should take a look at the washing line,” says the resident before ducking back inside, “it’s a disgrace.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Tharindu Thushara loves living close to the beach.

This tip turns out to be a ploy for getting rid of journalists because the washing line out the back looks very much like a washing line, albeit a rather saggy and mean one on the edge of the concrete car park.

Here, Tharindu Thushara has just pulled in after finishing work at a Wellington bakery. Originally from Sri Lanka, the 30-year-old has been in NZ four years, at Bay Lodge for two. He used to see Pita in the mornings drinking a cup of black tea in the kitchen; he was a “quiet, friendly” guy.

Currently saving for a place of his own, Thushara has no complaints about life at the boarding house, rather a list of what makes it great.

There are the residents: “Everyone’s friendly, everyone’s nice to talk to.” Then there’s the location: “I can walk around the corner to the shops and just down the road to the beach.”

And even the property itself is a pleasure: “warm and comfortable, I have a TV in my room and sometimes cook in the kitchen.”

Heading inside to make some lunch before ringing his mum back in Sri Lanka, he remembers his favourite aspect of Bay Lodge, the old house from which two old men disappeared in the past nine years.

“In Summer, I love to sit on the balcony. I can see the water from there.”