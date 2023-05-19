Budget 2023: $51m an 'underwhelming' offering for Pasifika, leader says

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

The government’s new budget will see $51 million go towards Pacific initiatives, however a community leader has labelled it “underwhelming and stingy” and says it fails to adequately address issues plaguing the Pasifika community.

But Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds said the announcement is about “getting the basics right,” and is focused on youth, learning and culture.

“We know that young Pacific people who are strong in their language and culture, are more likely to succeed in education, secure higher paying jobs, build greater personal resilience, and contribute greatly to their wider community,” she said.

While $46m will go towards targeted initiatives to help the Pacific communities succeed, the biggest winner of six Pacific centric policies announced is a 14.1m investment in Pacific Community Resilience and Wellbeing, which involves establishing a fund of the same name.

The breakdown of the Pacific budget includes thePacific Languages Strategy which will get an additional $13.3m, most of which will be dedicated to Pacific media entities for Pacific language programming.

There will also be $4.1m for an online resource for Pacific language learners and speakers.

For jobs, there is a $12.8m package to implement the Pacific Employment Action Plan, which involves a summer internship programme, a “workers toolkit” to help employers be culturally response, and a $9.3m contestable fund for community led upskill schemes.

There is also $1m for one year for the Tupu Aotearoa Programme to enhance employment and education pathways for Pacific people.

Pacific business development and support is set to receive $3.1m.

There is also $1.7m for one year, for programmes that focus on Pacific data and digital inclusion.

The education budget also includes $5m earmarked for Pacific Early Childhood Education, bringing the total announcement to $51m.

Speaking to Stuff ahead of the budget announcements, Pacific leaders were united in their desire for more funding to community-driven initiatives for issues crippling Pacific people.

But having seen the announcement, the Grace Foundation’s Ulalei Letele said it’s an “underwhelming and stingy” budget.

Having just had $734m spent over the last three years, the $51m promised across the announcement was “very disappointing,” Letele said.

“While commendable initiatives are focused on education and employment it completely fails to address one of the four Lalanga Fou goals of promoting a resilient and healthy peoples,” he said.

“The high rates of obesity and long-term cares illnesses, such as diabetes is a major problem amongst Pasifika.

“It is alarming that these problems continue to increase yet the government lack a sharp focus and commitment to address them as the budget clearly highlight.”

