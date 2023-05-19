Man charged over fatal Loafers Lodge fire tries to sack lawyer

As Chris films from the street, he worries about his mate Ken and other friends left inside Loafers Lodge in Wellington.

A man charged over deadly fires at Loafers Lodge has been remanded in custody and given name suppression at his first court appearance in Wellington.

The man, 48, has been charged with setting fire to the lodge and to a couch on the third floor. One charge carries a maximum of 14 years in jail and the other seven years.

The man appeared in a black sweatshirt with his hoodie up, made gestures and signs at the media attending and told assigned lawyer Doug Ewen he was fired.

He also said Ewen was not getting him bail. Bail is opposed by police. Press copies of the charging documents show the man is of no fixed abode.

Wellington District Court judge Jan Kelly​ remanded him in custody until June 19.

Ewen said there were no immediate issues of fitness of his client, but there were mental health issues that needed to be fully canvassed.

The man also appeared on an unrelated charge of breach of a supervision and community work order from December. No pleas have been entered to the charges.

Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett​ earlier said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

The investigation into the fire was ongoing and police had not ruled out further, more serious charges in relation to the deaths at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff A police scene examination at Loafers Lodge is expected to take several days.

The death toll remains at six. Fewer than 20 people are still counted as missing. Ninety-two people have been accounted for, with one person in a stable condition in Hutt Hospital.

Police began removing the bodies of the victims on Thursday. Two more bodies are expected to be removed on Friday

Bennett said the damage on the third floor of the Newtown hostel was significant. The scene examination was expected to take several days and would likely go into the weekend, he said.