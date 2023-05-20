Why this rock found during a beach holiday is selling for $20k

Holly (left) was with her best friend Ella (right) when she found the rock on Ross Beach three years ago.

A grey rock with a quirky New Zealand outline is selling on Trade Me for $20,000.

Holly, 12, found the unique rock during a family holiday a few years ago. She’s listed it on Trade Me, with a ‘buy now’ price of $20,000.

She found the rock when her family had parked up at Ross Beach on the West Coast on the last night of a family tour around the South Island in 2020.

“I was pretty excited when I found it, my family friend said I should take it home and try to sell it. They said I’d get $20,000 for it on Trade Me,” Holly said.

Supplied/Supplied Holly in 2020 at Ross Beach after finding the natural wonder that she is now selling on Trade Me.

Holly, whose last name Stuff agreed not to publish, has displayed the ‘natural wonder’ in her room and often shows visitors, her mum said.

“I think the $20,000 comment has stuck with her and then she finally thought, ‘right, I'll see what happens’,” her mum said.

Holly’s rock is listed on Trade Me under antiques and collectables/New Zealand and Māori’ and is classed as being in a ‘used’ condition.

She described the rock as an “amazing natural wonder” on the listing, which “caught our attention due to the natural lime deposit on it”.

Supplied/Supplied Holly’s $20,000 rock on Trade Me has an outlined shape of the map of New Zealand before it was separated.

“It’s very unique, it looks like New Zealand before it split apart,” Holly’s mum said.

Lime deposit, which is also known as lime scale, is made up of calcium and is usually left on a surface, like a rock, when hard water evaporates. It can also be found on home appliances like a kettle, around taps and inside pipes.

Holly said that if the rock sold she would donate some of the money to charity. The remaining money would go to her future, with a small shopping spree on the side.

“If it sells I’m going to donate some of the money to Full Bellies. It gives kids lunches for school if they can’t afford to pay for food.”

Supplied/Supplied The map shape is made from limescale which can also be found around taps and inside pipes from hard water evaporating.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said this wasn’t the first time the website had seen a unique rock from the South Island pop up for sale.

During the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, a 25-tonne boulder bounced down a hill and smashed through Phil Johnson’s home in the Heathcote Valley. Johnson named his uninvited guest “Rocky” and popped the boulder up for sale onTrade Me with proceeds going to the Christchurch Earthquake Relief Fund.

Silvester said Rocky is still the seventh-most-viewed listing of all time with over 316,000 views.

A ‘leprechaun turd’ was one of the most viewed listings in 2020.The 8-year-old seller described finding the listed rock during a level 4 lockdown walk with his dad in Christchurch.

Supplied/Supplied The $20,000 rock listing closes on Sunday, May 21 at 7.38pm.

Silvester said it was an instant hit with 157,275 views and was sold for $274.

More than 500 people have added the rock to their watchlist and over 50,000 people have viewed the page.

Both Holly and her mum said they have “no problem if the rock doesn’t sell” and as they are happy to keep it.

Holly’s listing is due to close at 7.38pm on May 21, but offers can be made prior.