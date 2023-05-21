Tradie's widow speaks out over the industry's mental health crisis

SENSITIVE CONTENT: Stuff reporter Olivia Caldwell talks to Wanaka builder Glen Thurston about the industry pressures piling on tradies.

On average, 54 tradies take their own life per year, as well as 23 farmworkers. Olivia Caldwell speaks to a widow of the construction industry, and two men who have come out the other side of depression.

Waking up a business owner overnight in Queenstown’s booming construction industry, moving into her new home and turning 30 would have been a dream year for Albonie Flanagan.

A dream, except for the fact her husband and best friend Ian missed these milestones. She will be moving into the home they both designed, without him.

Ian Flanagan was 30 when he took his life in November, his widow says, although the Coroner is yet to officially rule his death as suicide.

An owner of a plastering business in Queenstown, he was feeling the pinch and pressure of a stressful trades and construction industry. A stress shared by thousands nationwide.

Harrison Photography Happier times: Queenstown businesswoman Albonie Flanagan and her late husband Ian.

With one person a week taking their life (54 a year), the trades and construction industry is the worst affected by suicide. Farming is second with 23 workers per annum.

In an instant Flanagan was left knowing first-hand this harrowing statistic.

“My life has essentially completely changed. I had an entire life planned with this man that I married, and now it’s changed. It is a brand-new canvas that I have to start again painting.”

She has taken over Ian’s business employing five others while juggling her own career in finance. She will share the house with flatmates to help pay their mortgage.

“The original plan was a 10- to 15-year home to move into while we had a family.”

In the week leading up to Ian’s death, Flanagan noticed changes in his behaviour; he wasn’t his usual happy self.

“The last seven to 10 days leading up to it, I saw his stress levels rise and the first time I had ever seen him have anxiety before.”

They had met at university over a decade earlier, and the mood change was out of character.

“He wasn’t sleeping he was barely eating, he was waking in the middle of the night fully stressed, they were the signals I saw.”

Describing her husband as having a heart of gold, she encourages all couples, mates and associates to reach out to their loved ones if they change their patterns.

Olivia Caldwell Wānaka builder Glen Thurston is thankful that his wife saved him from taking his life.

Construction workers make up about 9.5% of all workers in New Zealand, statistics tell us up to 29% of those who die by suicide in New Zealand are employed in the trades sector, while 98% of trades suicides are men.

Glen Thurston could have been one.

“You’re a builder in Wānaka? You must be raking in it mate.”

This is a common response when Thurston introduces his line of work in one of the wealthiest and developing areas in the country, Central Otago.

A well-paid job, a loving wife and three beautiful girls. He knows he’s lucky, and he was six years ago too, but it didn’t stop him trying to take his own life.

“I was drinking a couple of bottles of red a night. I nearly ended it one night.”

Thurston, 45, turned to alcohol because of his work. It helped him “turn the brain off”, numb the feeling of depression and lighten the load of a stressful job.

He’s been a builder since he was 16. Suicide attempts at 18 and 39 are his biggest regret.

“I didn't end up doing it, my wife came out to me knowing I was drunk and not in a very good space. We’ve been married 20 years now, and she has been good to me, so the best thing I can do is sort my shit out.”

Sorting shit out in the construction and trade industry is perhaps the best description for the need to address the shocking Kiwi statistic.

There is a long list of systemic problems, Thurston says.

Trades is a predominantly masculine industry and globally men are of higher risk to suicide; bullying is rife on site, work is often done in solitude, the costs of materials are climbing combined with a national worker shortage and a culture of “suck it up and get on with it”.

”It has a hell of a lot to do with pressure, it is a very broad industry too with a huge demographic of workers; from your drain layers, to builders, to landscapers and digger drivers,” says Thurston.

“Yes there is bullying and that varies from site to site, trade to trade. I have seen it my whole career.”

Not making excuses, but Thurston believes those doing the bullying are usually suffering inside, but aren’t willing to open up. He says taking talks off site and asking your workmate “are you okay” is a good start.

“People are bullying because they are hiding under a mask, and they have these issues, so ask them what’s going on.”

Since that night six years ago, he’s stopped drinking and addressed his “demons”. He now can’t believe he would have given it all away.

”You get tied down and run away instead of facing the issue. It is easier to run away instead of stand-up and say ‘shit, I've got something on’.”

Stuff Mates in Construction New Zealand is a suicide prevention organisation. Evan Teiti says the problems are systemic.

Mates in Construction New Zealand is a suicide prevention organisation working to educate tradies on mental wellbeing.

Field officer Evan Teiti says the stoic nature of Kiwi tradies is a contributor to them bottling problems up.

“There is that stigma, there’s that shame and that element of not knowing where to go to. You put all of that together, and it is a bad recipe for what we are seeing at the moment.”

“Work pressure contributes. It is getting the deadlines met, the culture of the industry as well, bullying and just the ‘harden up’ attitude that we have.”

He says New Zealand mental health services are not well-equipped to deal with the amount of people who need help in trades alone.

“We are stretched. Mental health services are not fit for purpose in my opinion. We are losing these workers also, and we need to maintain a quality workforce in this area.”

The Government’s wellbeing plan Kia Manawanui Aotearoa is a 10-year approach to protecting and promoting mental wellbeing.

It places specific attention to the needs of Māori and other populations and communities which experience inequitable outcomes, including rural communities, where this problem is shared.

John Cowpland/Stuff Labour MP Kieran McAnulty acknowledges rural communities have poorer mental health outcomes and disproportionately higher rates of suicide.

In 2019, the Government committed $455 million to primary mental health and addiction services. There is no specific industry focus for the funding.

What the Government does acknowledge is the increasing need for help across New Zealand’s rural communities.

National is yet to release its mental health policy, but mental health spokesperson Matt Doocey acknowledged the need for better services in these two sectors.

Every fortnight a farmworker takes their own life, 91% of those being male, almost half under 40 years and 30% of all suicides were from dairy farms.

“We know that rural communities have poorer mental health outcomes and disproportionately higher rates of suicide,” says minister for rural communities Kieran McAnulty.

Factors were reduced access to mental health services, increased social isolation and easier access to vehicles and firearms, he said.

Stuff Jason Herrick is a sharemilker in Southland

Down on the dairy farm in Southland, Jason Herrick looks back on a tough season in 2018 where the pressure had become too much.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for a particular person on a particular day,” he says.

“I was the good old classic southern man, take the concrete pill and harden the hell up and get on with the job. I never dealt with the issues.”

It wasn’t until 2018 when things really come to a head for him.

During a very harsh winter Herrick felt work and life were out of his control. He remembers not being able to sleep at night because he was worried about how his farm would be perceived by neighbours because of Southland’s tough farming conditions.

“I took everything to heart, and my head just went bang. Once your brain meets that point you lose all conscious thought, and it takes over.”

Herrick has now been in farming for 26 years, has his first grandchild and is back loving farming for the same reason he got into it.

“It’s all about the lifestyle. We’ve brought our family up on the farm, and it has given our family the best start in life.”