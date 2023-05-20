The rape and murder that has stayed with a police officer for 30 years

Linda Gordon was a striking young woman who was keen to get into the fashion industry when she was murdered.

A retired police officer has spoken for the first time about how he let a killer go just hours before he raped and beat a young mum to death – a murder that has haunted him for almost 30 years.

Linda Gordon, 24, was killed by Jason Lilly in the small South Otago town of Kaitangata after he drove her to several pubs on December 18, 1993.

Lilly had an extensive rap sheet and a drink and drug problem, and had been in and out of prison.

Drinking since early afternoon, Lilly had also taken valium when he picked Gordon up in his distinctive yellow Anglia van. After visiting Balclutha pubs the pair travelled to Milton.

READ MORE:

* Drink driver breaches limited licence 12 days after it was granted

* Obituary: 'Gordie' Dry, the ultimate sports volunteer

* Lost grave site discovered again after years of neglect at Invercargill cemetery



That evening Sergeant Alastair Dickie, a respected and experienced police officer, was in Milton to help cool tensions in the town after a number of drugs searches.

Later that evening Dickie began to head back to Balcutha when he spotted a yellow van on the main street.

Otago Daily Times/Supplied An Otago Daily Times clipping at the time shows Alastair Dickie, far right, leading Jason Lilly out of court.

He stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver, Lilly, was disqualified. He seemed sober, Dickie remembered, as did his passenger.

As he was about to take Lilly to the police station, he was told of a potentially serious armed incident in nearby Lawrence, where he was immediately required.

Dickie had to make a quick decision, so told Gordon to drive Lilly home.

The following day her broken body was found by two teenagers at a local dump. She had been beaten so badly a police officer who knew her couldn’t identify her.

New Zealand Police/Supplied The bloodstained gravel road that led to Linda Gordon’s body being found.

Dickie was called, and quickly learned a yellow van had been involved, and he realised Lilly was the man he had dealt with the night before, and Gordon the passenger.

Lilly confessed to his partner the day Gordon’s body was found, and tried to claim he had taken her to the dump to teach her a lesson after she flirted with him, claims her friends and relatives deny.

“He said to me that he just lost it,” his partner said to police two days later. “He was just so frustrated. He said frustrations over the months and years started coming out.”

Lilly may have been referring to being adopted and his years of being in and out of correctional facilities, although police files Stuff was given exclusive access to do not make that clear.

After questioning by police that evening, Lilly was arrested and charged with Gordon’s rape and murder.

In November 1994 a jury found him guilty and sentenced him to life in prison with a 15-year non-parole period.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Alastair Dickie never forgot Linda Gordon.

In the months that followed friends and family were critical of Dickie’s decision to let Lilly go and believe she would still be here today if he had “done his job”.

That criticism has been hard to take for the proud former copper, who has never defended his actions publicly until now.

Dickie says no matter what he thought about Lilly that night, he couldn’t have taken a disqualified driver to a potentially dangerous armed incident.

Since then, he has thought about Gordon often, agonising over whether he should blame himself for what happened.

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff Jason Lilly would eventually die in a motorbike accident.

He has replayed his actions over and over again in his mind, trying to see if he could have done anything differently.

He understands Gordon’s family and friends’ anger, and has always wanted to set the record straight about the difficult choice he faced that night.

The hardest part was accepting that he probably never had a choice at all.

“Realistically,” he says, “I don’t believe I could have prevented the final outcome.”