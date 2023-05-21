Boarding houses: A problem we've always needed to fix

In 2014, we asked a reporter, Josh Fagan, to go and stay in a South Auckland boarding house. His scruffy $210-a-week shoebox room in a dismal building in Māngere broke no rules, because there were none to break: even though the then minister responsible, Nick Smith, admitted some boarding houses were “unfit to house your dog”.

Long the last refuge of our most vulnerable citizens, back then there was no legal definition of a boarding house, no official tally of their numbers, no formal inspection regime, no national minimum standards, and limited tenancy rights. All that was really required of a boarding house was a fire safety plan and drinkable water.

It was, of course, far from the first time boarding houses had been in the media spotlight. Social housing advocates had become sick of complaining about them.

And for those in the sector, there had been a feeling for years that a tragedy like the Loafers Lodge fire was on the horizon.

In a 2015 Otago University master’s thesis about the regulation of boarding houses, which considered the system then to be “fragmented, weak and dated” compared to overseas regimes, Tim Anderson recorded interviewees for his paper worrying about a risk of a mass casualty fire in a boarding house. One community worker told him: “To be honest I’m waiting for a major fire and there’s a lot of people killed: it’s kind of a ‘Cave Creek’ of the boarding house.”

That same year, another academic, Victoria University fire engineer Geoff Thomas, wrote a study of fire protection in rental accommodation, and concluded more sprinklers were needed, particularly in “transient accommodation buildings”. Dr Thomas wrote: “Low-quality, unsprinklered hotel and backpacker accommodation are of particular concern as they provide the highest fire fatality risk.”

Since our 2014 story, there has been some change, but gaping holes remain in the regulation of boarding houses. Loafers Lodge may finally provide the momentum to fix up those gaps.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Anthony Harris explains how he and fellow residents escaped from the third floor of the Loafers Lodge.

“This could be our Grenfell,” said one veteran community housing worker, citing the fire in a London skyscraper which provoked substantial legislative change in the UK.

John Tamihere, chief executive of the Auckland social housing charity Waipareira Trust, agrees: “It takes a tragedy like this for the law to change.”

The slow pace of change

In 2015, a year after Fagan’s uncomfortable stay at the Pacific Pearl lodge, the Government held a select committee hearing into boarding houses.

Its final report contains a glaring list of admissions - that it was “not clear” how bad the issues were in the sector as nobody knew how many boarding houses there were, where they were, how compliant they were with the law and how much their tenants knew of their rights.

It cited informal MBIE and Fire Services databases which suggested there were between 500 and 550 boarding houses (of which only 48 had sprinkler systems).

Gianina Schwanecke/The Post Flowers outside the burned-out Loafers Lodge in Wellington.

It also conceded that boarding houses were covered by a patchwork of laws - the Health Act, the Building Act, the Residential Tenancies Act, the Local Government Act and the Fire Service Act - causing a “fragmented monitoring and legislative environment”.

Yet it made only limited recommendations around the legal definition of boarding houses, information sharing and collecting, suggested some upgraded standards and asked local government to be “more proactive in enforcing” the law. A Labour-Green-NZ First minority report suggested a compulsory licensing scheme, mandatory local compliance schemes and a thorough legislative review.

To be fair, some good things have happened.

Since 2021, boarding houses have had to meet healthy homes standards around heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture, drainage and draught-stopping. Tenants are now covered by the tenancy rights in the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA). Buildings have to pass building warrants of fitness.

But, says Otago University public health lecturer Clare Aspinall, everything has got more complicated - not least because the sector has become even more fragmented with the introduction of transitional housing (short-term accommodation designed as a stop-off to a permanent home) and the post-Covid use of backpackers and motels as emergency housing (temporary last-stop accommodation for people who would otherwise be homeless).

Those building warrants aren’t based on best-practice standards now, but on the code at the time the building was constructed (or changed use).

And while tenants now have some rights under the RTA, boarding house owners can still evict them with 28 days’ notice for no reason, and with 48 hours’ notice for breaching ‘house rules’. Tenants in transitional and emergency housing are specifically excluded from the RTA.

And those RTA rights are a complaints-based system, and boarding house tenants, points out Tamihere, are often those with the least grasp of their rights, often suspicious of the state, and fully aware they are “one step out of homelessness … they don’t want to rock the boat”.

In Auckland, where the majority of boarding houses are, the council has at least established a proactive compliance team, with officials from council, environmental health, fire, tenancy services and sometimes police visiting boarding houses - although they only conduct three or four such inspections a month, and they were halted during Covid.

Those inspections will look for warrant of fitness compliance, tenancy law breaches, fire safety and cleanliness, says the council’s proactive compliance manager, Adrian Wilson.

“We try to work with the owners - we have to be alert to the fact that some of these people are potentially homeless if they don’t live there, so really it is the last resort to close the premises down.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Adrian Wilson, Auckland Council manager of proactive compliance.

But they have forced some to close, and Wilson, who estimates there is upwards of 400 boarding houses in Auckland, says the council has had success at the Tenancy Tribunal including two cases where a commercial property management company, Mauri Ora Ltd, was ordered to pay over $200,000 to former tenants and MBIE.

But at least two of the city’s councillors, Josephine Bartley and Chris Darby, were this week worried enough to ask their staff for assurances that the Boarding Homes Inspection programme was functioning well. Darby said: “Boarding houses are flying under the radar. Auckland Council struggles to keep tabs and regulate them when we don’t know where they are, in many instances.”

There is provision for local councils to set up their own licencing scheme - but the hurdle there is cost, as Auckland Council submitted to that 2015 enquiry.

Darby, who described the Loafers Lodge fire as “a wake-up we cannot ignore”, said central government should adequately fund councils to focus on regulating boarding houses. “It’s very much a case of pass the buck without the budget.”

That matches the experience of Salvation Army social policy analyst Ronji Tanielu. “The key issue for us with boarding houses is who is taking responsibility for them?” he asks. “Nobody really wants to take ownership of these issues.”

Supplied Salvation Army policy analyst Ronji Tanielu.

Tanielu cites a case where the Salvation Army took its concerns about a boarding house in the grounds of the long-closed, run-down Kingseat mental hospital to the Ministry of Social Development. It eventually closed, but he says: “They are notoriously hard to regulate effectively and monitor and enforce those regulations. Boarding houses are in a grey area of the law, and those legal loopholes we wanted to shut down a long time ago.”

There still remains no national register of boarding houses. In 2012, the cost of such a register was estimated by MBIE to be about $305,000. And because there’s no legal requirement to register, local councils don’t bother maintaining comprehensive local lists, again illustrating the tension between national and local government. A register would be a first step towards some sort of licencing scheme, as Labour first proposed eight years ago.

When it comes to lifting standards, while the enquiry into what happened at Loafers Lodge will take some months, sprinkler systems seem a logical starting point. “One of New Zealand’s issues is that it often does retrospective,” says Aspinall. “The point of decision is usually what seemed reasonable - it’s a word which appears in a lot of legislation. And what that often means is cost - and retrofitting a building with a sprinkler system and bringing it up to standards is about cost.”

The writer and researcher Max Rashbrooke, who like Fagan, stayed in a boarding house (in his case, three weeks in a Wellington establishment for a 2012 Listener story) this week wrote a piece for The Guardian suggesting mandatory sprinklers, licencing regimes, and “a legal framework that ensures tenants feel safe speaking out”.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Residents were living in squalor when the Sunday Star-Times visited an Ōtāhuhu boarding house in 2017.

Tamihere, who is also the president of Te Pāti Māori, says the system rewards landlords who land-bank and use rundown building stock as boarding houses. He, too, would like rules around sprinklers and some sort of accreditation.

Green Party housing spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez-March says his party would like an update of the building code, a specific warrant of fitness for boarding houses and for the Ministry of Social Development to stop sending clients to the worst of them. “A lot of them are a bit Wild West,” he says, “and we can’t just keep ignoring them when it comes to regulation.”

Tanielu suggests forcing boarding house landlords to meet the same MSD accreditation that social housing providers have to pass. It is darkly ironic, he says, that community housing providers have to meet strict regulations while private landlords do not.

“I understand that as businesses, they don’t want to be under government regulations,” he says. “It is a business model where they don’t want to have more compliance from the Government, but if we can’t get them up to that level [we need to compel them].”

Many tenants of boarding houses would, if in a home provided by a community provider, receive other wraparound services such as foodbanks, job placement, or mental health counselling but are instead left in the care of a private landlord, or more likely their on-site manager, who however well-intentioned, is likely to be unqualified to assist.

The issue, of course, is that a dilapidated stock of privately-owned boarding houses is entirely the wrong solution for housing people with addiction or mental health issues, criminal histories or simply suffering extreme poverty. “It’s the worst model you could possibly design,” says Tamihere.

But for now, it’s the one we’re stuck with. Asked for a solution, Aspinall admits it sounds trite, but says we simply have to build a lot more homes.

“We’re not going to be able to get rid of these boarding houses as quickly as we want because of the gap they are filling - they are taking in the people nobody else wants,” says Tanielu.

“The emergency housing, the hotels, the caravan parks, the transitional houses, the boarding houses are all just band-aids for the issues that have built up: because we don’t have enough housing that is fit for purpose for really vulnerable people.”