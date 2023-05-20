Road closed after person critically injured in Wairarapa crash

Emergency services have responded to a crash on Lake Ferry Rd in Pirinoa.

A person has been critically injured and the road has been closed after a crash involving a motorbike and vehicle in Pirinoa, South Wairarapa.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Lake Ferry Rd, between the intersecting roads Raho Ruru and McDougalls, at 1.25pm on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and “the road will be closed while police investigate”.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Shannon Lucas said two appliances were sent to the scene.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.