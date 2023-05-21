Slips block state highways, localised evacuations and power outages as rain hits North Island

Horizons Regional Council operated the Makino floodgates at 2am on Sunday, closing them to divert water away from the Feilding township, amid heavy rain over the region.

Residents are being evacuated from homes in the town of Marton as flooding causes highway closures, power cuts and landslips across the North Island.

A few people and a cat were evacuated to a Civil Defence Centre in Marton due to rising floodwaters, while another centre is being established in Bulls, a local council spokesperson said.

State Highway 1, through Mangaweka, is closed due to a slip. State Highway 3 was also closed between Warrengate Rd and Whanganui, police said.

Another slip has come down on the Remutaka Hill Rd, just east of the summit. Waka Kotahi has put stop-go traffic management in place and contractors are on the way to clear the slip.

Police have urged drivers through the central North Island to delay travel if possible with slips on a number of roads.

There were reports of flooding around Marton, north of Bulls in Rangitīkei, shortly after 8am, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

A few homes had minor flooding and “at risk” residents were being moved.

A heavy rain watch was in place for Whanganui, Taihape, and Manawatū until 8am Sunday.

However, rain is still expected during Sunday.

The highest reading was at Kauangaroa beside the Whangaehu River east of Whanganui, which got 79.5mm of rain between 5pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

The 52.4mm that fell at Whanganui Airport in the same period made for the second-wettest May day there since 1971.

High areas around Manawatū and Whanganui got between 60mm and 70mm of rain overnight, MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said.

The low pressure system that brought the rain had moved off to the east of New Zealand but strong westerly winds remained.

Horizons Regional Council emergency operations centre controller Dr Jon Roygard said staff have been monitoring the situation throughout the weekend, with multiple waterways rising as rain fell.

The Makino floodgates were closed at 2am on Sunday, to divert water away from the Feilding township.

The gates were reopened later in the morning, but were shut again just before 9am, as the Makino stream rose again, Roygard said.

“We operated the Makino floodgates at 2am on Sunday, closing them to divert water away from the Feilding township. The gates were reopened later in the morning, but were shut again just before 9am as the Makino Stream rose again.

Flooding overnight resulted in “localised” evacuations, road closures, and landslips, and there were power outages across the region, especially in Marton.

“Rangitīkei District Council have a few people and a cat at a Civil Defence Centre in Marton, and are establishing another centre in Bulls.

“People who were evacuated in Whanganui have been provided accommodation, and many have been able to return home on Sunday morning.”

Roygard said they did not anticipate having to operate the Moutoa floodgates.

Staff are installing the flood barrier at Hoihere Road near Feilding as a precautionary measure for that section of the Ōroua River, he said.

The Turakina River was expected to rise, but forecasts indicate it will stay within its channel. However, there is concern the Koitiata community may be isolated, Roygard said.

WHANGANUI DISTRICT COUNCIL/Supplied Raine Street in Whanganui, about 3am on Sunday.

“While the Tutaenui Stream near Bulls and Marton has peaked and is falling, we continue to monitor the situation there and across the rest of the region and will respond as needed.”

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki system manager Rob Service said roading crews were out on Sunday morning assessing any damage, while some slips and fallen trees were being cleared.

“We’re asking people to keep an eye on the forecast before travelling; be safe, be alert to debris and surface flooding; travel at slower speeds when necessary and keep a safe distance from other road users.”

Service said the roads won’t reopen again until it is safe to do so, and drivers were urged to check road and weather conditions online before they travel.

“If it’s not safe, please delay your journey.”

Road closures

As of 10.30am on Sunday:

Manawatū-Whanganui

SH3 Whanganui to north of Whangaehu, between Warrengate and Wikitoria Roads.

SH4 Anzac Parade in Whanganui is closed around the Durie Hill Steps due to a slip.

SH1 at the intersection with Calico line in Marton.

SH54 between Kimbolton Road, Cheltanham and Cooks Road.

Taranaki

SH43 between Strathmore Saddle and Pohokura Saddle closed due to fallen trees and multiple slips.

SH3 north at Mohakatino closed due to a number of fallen trees.