Wet weather overnight slows Loafers Lodge recovery work

Extra checks have been needed to ensure the safety of the building and areas in which recovery teams are working.

Wet weather overnight meant extra safety checks were needed at the fire-damaged Loafers Lodge building in Wellington on Sunday morning to enable searchers to continue their recovery work.

Police acting district commander Dion Bennett said scene examination progress was slow but ongoing at the Adelaide Rd building in which at least five people died last week.

“Overnight weather has meant extra checks have been needed to ensure the safety of the building and areas where teams are working, and police is working alongside Urban Search and Rescue to do this,” he said in a statement.

Monique Ford/Stuff Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett provides an update on Tuesday's deadly blaze at Loafers Lodge.

A fifth body was removed from the building in Newtown on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Man charged over fatal Loafers Lodge fire tries to sack lawyer

* Man due in court this morning, charged with arson after deadly Loafers Lodge fire

* 'Debris piled high': Police remove two bodies at fatal Loafers Lodge fire scene



Bennett said the formal identification process of the victims recovered from the building was “moving swiftly”.

Police have said they were expecting to find more dead as they searched the wreckage of the building’s upper floors. They have said the death toll could be fewer than 10.

The scene examination was expected to extend into next week.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Policy say the formal identification process of the victims recovered from the building is “moving swiftly”.

A man has been charged over the deadly fires and appeared in Wellington Court on Friday. He was remanded in custody and given name suppression.

The 48-year-old has been charged with setting fire to the lodge and to a couch on the third floor. One charge carried a maximum of 14 years in jail and the other seven years.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.