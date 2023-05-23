Corrections abandons plans for reintegration home near schools

The facility would have been just 2km from Ramarama School.

Plans to house recent parolees – including those with a history of sexual offences against children – within walking distance of two south Auckland primary schools have been abandoned.

Since the Department of Corrections proposal for the reintegration home on Ararimu Rd in Ramarama was made in early 2021, local residents and parents have been campaigning against it.

But after Auckland Council knocked back Corrections’ application for an existing use certificate, the decision has been made to abandon the project.

The community had raised concerns that Corrections might not have to formally notify the community as part of the consent process.

But Corrections’ regional commissioner, Sean Mason, said his department was subject to the council’s RMA processes, the same as any other agency, company or individual and strived to work with communities who might be impacted by the agency’s projects.

He said while the location of people on sentences or orders can be a concern for communities, there is a need to balance this concern with the “obligation to provide rehabilitation and reintegration support to those we manage”.

Previously nearby residents and school representatives had said the placement of the centre was worrying, given its proximity to the schools.

The proposal drew the ire of locals, when it was announced that it would be just 2.1km from Ramarama School and 5.3km from Ararimu School.

Even when the initial plan to create a “wrap-aroud” service for nine men at the residence was changed, and the number dropped to five, the community wasn’t swayed.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Parents and residents were not swayed when Correction’s said the service would only accommodate five men instead of the nine they initially planned to service.

But Mason said over the last three years, they have established a number of similar services around the country, which were helping people reintegrate into the community.

“Providing residential reintegration programmes to people is critical to reducing reoffending and keeping our communities safe, but is also one of our biggest challenges,” Mason said.

The property itself, which was previously a meat works, has a long private driveway and no clear views of neighbouring residential properties.