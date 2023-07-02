'Imprisoned and executed': Why some Iranians sought refuge in New Zealand

June 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of 10 Baha’i women being executed in Iran. Jamaliyeh Asadyari's father was also executed in Iran for his Baha’i beliefs.

Hundreds of followers of the Baha’i faith were executed in Iran following the Islamic Revolution. Decades later, three Baha’i women reflect on how they escaped death and came to Aotearoa. Mildred Armah reports.

One dreadful night in the Iranian city of Shiraz saw 10 Baha’i​ women hanged for refusing to renounce their beliefs.

Forty years later, it remains a haunting memory for Ziaeieh Imani,​ who has never forgotten the night she was also sentenced to death, a year earlier. ​

In 1982 members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard jumped over the walls of her family home, demanding she recant her faith.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Ziaeieh Imani, 85, was sentenced to death in 1982 before being released three years later.

She refused, and after intense interrogation and 15 days of house arrest, was imprisoned and told she would be executed.

“The immediate response was shock and sadness, but I also accepted it. I knew this was a possibility because similar things had been happening in other cities.”

After a year of being confined to a tiny prison cell in the city of Urmia​ Imani’s cellmate was executed.

She was also a Baha’i who had refused to convert to Islam. Her last words to Imani were: “Tell my family they can take whatever I have in my house which hasn’t been already confiscated.”

The Bahaʼi faith was one of the biggest minority religious groups in Iran. Founded in the 19th century, its core principles include the unity of mankind, elimination of prejudice, equality of men and women, and compulsory education.

Speaking from their east Auckland home, Imani’s daughter Lida Rowhani​ who acted as a translator, says the 1983 executions “absolutely shocked and saddened” them.

“Every day we would hear similar stories of Baha'is being executed in different cities. But there was also a sense of solidarity, that this was happening to all the Baha’i members of the Iranian community who didn't give up and stood for their faith.”

The Bahaâi International Commu The 10 Baha'i women executed in Iran on June 18, 1983.

Prior to the revolution, Rowhani says her family had a good life. Her mother worked as a chief accountant at a telephone company, and her dad owned a whiteware business.

“We just had an ordinary life, but we were very active in our faith and in our Baha’i community.”

There was a Baha’i administration which Imani was elected to be a member of. They held local assemblies and looked after the affairs of the community.

“By the time the revolution took place, I was 13 years old. It started with Baha'is being asked to recant our faith and join Islam and then the persecutions started, but this happened in a very horrific way.

“Baha'is were taken out of employment and their incomes were cut off. Their homes and belongings were attacked and looted with everything confiscated. They were arrested, put in prison, and executed. The ones who stayed alive were denied education.”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Ziaeieh Imani now lives in Auckland with her family after feeling religious persecution in Iran.

Rowhani says her mother tried to resist arrest, saying she did not want to leave her two children alone at home.

She was instead placed under house arrest for 15 days and eventually imprisoned and sentenced to death along with three other Baha’i women who refused to recant their faith.

“But they changed their mind and instead gave my mum a life sentence because she had two young children. My mother was eventually released after three years, but she walked out to nothing. They had confiscating everything we had.”

Rowhani managed to flee Iran and went to Turkey. In 1987, she arrived in New Zealand as a refugee.

“Mum still had to report to detention centres on a monthly basis, where they would psychologically torture her. This went on for years before we managed to get her a passport and a residency visa to stay with us in New Zealand.”

Imani​ and Rowhani are now New Zealand citizens and have been in the country for over 20 years.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sona’s father (left), Abdu-Ali Asadyari​ was a television producer and her mother, Ghonche Asadyari​ a scientist.

Meanwhile, Sona Asadyari​ was working as a teacher in Tabriz​ when the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary took power in 1979, and she was dismissed from her job.

She had planned to follow in the footsteps of her father, Abdu-Ali Asadyari, who had been a primary school teacher.

“He was always looking for opportunities to get higher education. He finally got to that point which enabled him to start teaching at a secondary school in Iran, but it all came to an end during the revolution.”

Asadyari says one night in 1981 two revolutionary guards knocked on the door of their family home.

“My mother opened the door and two of the guards just jumped in. At the same time, we could hear noises coming from the balcony and the roof.

“All of a sudden around 15 guards were inside the house, and they ordered us not to talk, or to move. They confiscated whatever we had. They tied my dad's arm to his back and took him.”

She says he was arrested and after almost a year in prison was executed by firing squad along with eight other men of the Baha’i faith.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jamaliyeh Drake, pictured, was living in Samoa when she heard her father had been executed.

Her sister Jamaliyeh Drake​ was living in Samoa at the time and heard about their father’s death through a telegram.

“You can imagine my devastation,” says Drake. “I kept thinking about how he must’ve felt when the bullets hit. My father was an exceptional man who was really loved by not just our family but also his students.”

These years were the hardest times in her life.

“It was heartbreaking being so far away and receiving news of executions of highly educated people who had spent all their lives serving the people and their country. I wished I was there with my family and friends.”

Drake eventually met her husband, who was a Kiwi, and the pair moved to New Zealand in 1984.

Two years later, her sister, Asadyari, fled Iran, escaping through the Pakistan border and arriving in New Zealand in 1986.

David White/Stuff Aryana, 72, hopes sharing the story of her parents' execution will bring awareness.

Aryana,​ who did not want her last name used for safety concerns, was living in the Solomon Islands when she heard her parents living in Tehran​, the capital city of Iran, had been executed.

“I heard they had been imprisoned and asked to recant their faith. They didn't...They were shot.”

She said the bodies were never returned to the family, and they were instead thrown in a ditch.

“Their graves were bulldozed over and destroyed with something else built over it. It’s like they disappeared from the earth.”

The Iranian embassy told the Sunday Star-Times that nobody was punished in the country “just because of their beliefs”, and anyone imprisoned or executed “must have committed a crime”.

Aryana is one of many who say that’s not true, and Baha’i are still being persecuted in Iran. She hopes sharing her story will raise awareness about the atrocities they face.

“We’re all connected by what happened in the past and by what is happening now,” she says.

“Iranians are suffering, and I want to raise our voice and make people aware of it.”