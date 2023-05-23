Police confirm names of three Loafers Lodge fire victims

Police have released the names of three men who died in the Loafers Lodge fire in Newtown, Wellington last week.

Melvin Joseph Parun, age 68, and Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, age 64, were victims of the fire, police confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Parun was a former barrister and the brother of one of New Zealand’s most successful tennis players, Onny Parun.

Police also confirmed that Michael Eric Wahrlich, 67, a Wellington street identity, was a victim

Five people died in the Loafers Lodge blaze and police have said up to a further 10 people remain unaccounted for.

The family of Wahrlich, known as “Mike the Juggler”, has invited the people of Wellington to attend his funeral on Friday morning.

supplied Left to right: Brothers Melvin, Tony and Onny Parun practising with coach Len Aitkens on the courts at Wadestown Primary School in 1964. Melvin Parun is one of those confirmed dead after the Loafers Lodge fire in Newtown, Wellington.

The formal identification process continued for two further victims, said Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington District Commander.

“We extend our condolences to their families at this extremely difficult time.”

The scene examination will continue until it is finished, Bennett said. The northbound lane of Adelaide Road remained closed.

“We are grateful for the public's patience while we carry out critical work at the scene which requires the continued closure of the northbound lane,” he said.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Anthony Harris explains how he and fellow residents escaped from the third floor of the Loafers Lodge.

A man, 48, has been arrested and has been charged with setting fire to the lodge and to a couch on the third floor. He appeared in Wellington District Court on Friday. The man was remanded in custody until June 19 and was given name suppression.

Correction: Melvin Joseph Parun was aged 68. An earlier version of this story incorrectly said he was 64. (Amended May 23, 2023 at 8.20pm)