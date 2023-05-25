Ministry of Justice buys $11m block of land, doesn't have a plan for it

The former RSA clubrooms are 900m from the Papakura District Court.

The Ministry of Justice has paid $11 million​ for a block of land in south Auckland without knowing exactly what to do with it.

The 7925sqm​ plot of land on Elliot St in Papakura used to house the Papakura Returned and Services Association​ (RSA) until the organisation had to close the clubrooms last year.

The building has been empty since, but in February the title was transferred to “His Majesty the King”, denoting Crown ownership.

The Ministry of Justice can be revealed as the entity that bought the land and in response to questions from Stuff, and deputy secretary for corporate and digital services Tina Wakefield confirmed the price tag.

Wakefield said the land was bought with the possible refurbishment or replacement of the Papakura District Court in mind. The court is just under a kilometre away from the former RSA clubrooms.

“However, no decisions have been made on how the land will be used at this stage,” Wakefield said.

Wakefield also said it was seen as an alternative site for temporary relocation of staff and operations while work to the existing property was done.

When asked why the $11m wasn’t spent upgrading the existing court, Wakefield said investigations were under way over what would happen to the court, and even if the current building was renovated, operations would need to move to a different site during the work.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff The Papakura RSA had to close in 2022 after the organisation was unable to keep up with rent.

Prior to the $11m deal, the property was last sold in 2008 for $2.5m​ when the RSA let it go to private investors, but rented it back.

But as Auckland District RSA president Graham Gibson previously told Stuff, the RSA was unable to keep up with its rental payments so had to close up the clubrooms.

Since the 2008 sale, the land’s value has increased by nearly five-fold, with the Ministry of Justice paying above its 2021 rateable value of $9.9m.

“In hindsight they shouldn’t have got rid of it, they should have tried to stay there,” Gibson said, referring to the RSA’s decision to sell the property.

“They were paying very, very high rent, and it just became uneconomical.”

The land is about 900m from where Papakura District Court now stands on Great South Rd, and is more than twice the size of the courthouse’s current 3439sqm section.