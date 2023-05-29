Ruakākā community still struggling to cope after death of two children

Two people, understood to be children, were found dead at a house in Ruakākā on Monday

The Ruakākā community are still grieving after the death of two children a fortnight ago but local leaders hope greater community connections will help.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the two children, described as “good kids”, were found dead in a home on Peter Snell Rd on May 15.

A woman has been charged with two counts of murder, due to reappear in court on June 2.

The woman has name suppression and details about the incident are also suppressed.

READ MORE:

* Woman enters no plea in court over murder of two Ruakākā children

* Police took almost an hour to deploy after Ruakākā distress call

* 'Good kids': Neighbour remembers Ruakākā double homicide victims



Ruakākā is a close-knit seaside suburb of Whangārei.

The hurt and grief felt by the community is likely to stay for a long time, said Phil Paikea​, from family violence prevention organisation SafeMan SafeFamily, based just down the road from the house.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Ruakākā, a seaside suburb of Whangārei, is still grieving after the deaths of the two children. (File photo)

“Going past the house with flowers on the fence and trees is a reminder of what took place. There are questions on the minds of a lot of people, especially those who live on our streets.”

Paikea helped organise a community gathering shortly after the deaths, which was attended by 200 people including local councillors, a Ministry of Education representative, and local kaumātua and kuia.

The meeting was the start of a movement for members of the community to get to know each other better and connect with their neighbours.

A second meeting was held last week and Takahiwai Marae is also holding a hui on Tuesday night on talking with tamariki about tragedy.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police attend the scene of the deaths in Ruakākā on May 15. Community leaders say flowers still adorn the house.

Paikea will also meet with Oranga Tamariki and police about what more can be done to help keep the community safe.

But he agreed everyone getting to know each other was an important step.

“I think the message at our get-together was ‘speak to your neighbours’. All it takes is a smile or a friendly face,” he said.

“We all play a part in making a safer community.”

Paikea said a lot of residents in Ruakākā were transient, although he said the oil refinery changing to an import-only terminal had not increased unemployment and there were still plenty of jobs at nearby Northport.

Whangārei MP, Dr Emily Henderson, also agreed better community connections would help the Ruakākā community in its grief.

“It has really rocked Ruakākā, it’s such a tight community and many people there have been there for generations,” she said.

Supplied Dr Emily Henderson, Labour MP for Whangārei, says the community needs to support each other. (File photo)

“It’s rocked all of Whangārei.”

Henderson said everyone would gain from rebuilding the community bonds and supporting one another, as suggested at the community meetings.

“The fundamental thing identified by every speaker is how important it is to get to know your neighbours and just do the most fundamental things of connecting with each other.”

It was also important people did not have misdirected anger at the situation and to seek professional help and support if needed, Henderson said.

In the days following the death, Ministry of Education trauma teams met with local schools to give support.

Community leaders are now talking about things like running whānau fun days, Henderson said.

“I have real faith the Ruakākā community can make something so positive from something so terrible. Not all at once and there’s going to be ups and downs, but what I see is a beautiful community actively working to do good stuff.”

Where to get help: