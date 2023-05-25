The Auckland council pool where staff failed to help swimmers in trouble... twice

There have been two recent incidents at West Wave pool involving a child and an adult getting into trouble in the water.

A swim instructor at Auckland’s West Wave swimming pool “made the decision not to intervene” when a child got into difficulty in the water.

It was one of two recent incidents at the Auckland Council-owned pool where a member of the public in distress wasn’t helped by an instructor or lifeguard.

Auckland Council’s general manager of active communities Dave Stewart confirmed council was aware of both incidents.

The first, involving the learn-to-swim instructor, occurred in recent weeks during a swimming lesson at the pool in west Auckland’s Henderson.

Stewart said the instructor had been in the water with the child, who was in distress, but “made the decision not to intervene”.

“This was raised with centre management, and we have spoken with the child’s parent and the instructor and resolved the situation.”

WATER SAFETY NEW ZEALAND It takes less than a minute for a child to drown, whether they are near a bathtub, pool, river or ocean. Water Safety New Zealand reminds adults active and constant supervision of minors saves lives.

Learn-to-swim lessons are run by Auckland Council. The council would not confirm whether the instructor received any further training after the incident.

On Tuesday, another incident occurred at the pool. This time a woman who slipped and fell backwards into the pool.

A witness to the incident, Phil Williamson, said the woman was “struggling” in the water but no attempt to help her was made by the lifeguard on duty.

“No staff approached her at all during or after the incident, so I ended up approaching the lifeguard myself and asked why no action was taken and was told she had too much to do to check the whole pool.

“I’m pretty upset about the situation because I’ve seen inactivity from lifeguards there before. It seems to me like they need more staff if they’re unable to patrol the whole area,” Williamson said.

In relation to this incident, Stewart acknowledged the woman lost her balance and fell back into the pool while trying to climb out.

“We have debriefed the incident, including reviewing CCTV. At the time, the lifeguard was looking at another section of the pool area and the incident was resolved without the lifeguard needing to provide assistance,” said Stewart.

“No further action was required on behalf of the customer impacted.”