Pacific caucus holds post-Budget talanoa with Auckland community

A $51 million Pacific package will help the Pasifika community as the cost of living soars, Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds says.

Edmonds led members of the Pacific caucus, including Auckland Minister Michael Woods, in their post-Budget talanoa with the Pacific community in Manukau on Thursday.

The Government announced $51 million towards Pacific initiatives in the Budget – focused on youth, learning and culture.

This was $145m less than last year’s package.

READ MORE:

* Budget 2023: $51m an 'underwhelming' offering for Pasifika, leader says

* Budget 2023: What do Pacific leaders want to see in the Budget?

* Wet weather fails to dampen enthusiasm for Rotuman Language Week



The latest budget will see an investment of $46m in initiatives to help Pacific communities succeed, with $14.1m of that being invested in Pacific Resilience and Wellbeing.

The Pacific package also includes $13.3m being spent on language strategy, mostly dedicated to Pacific media entities for Pacific language programming; and $4.1m for an online resource for Pacific language learners and speakers.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds hosted a series of post-Budget talanoa with the Pacific community this week.

For jobs, a $12.8m package will be used to implement the Pacific Employment Action Plan and a $9.3m contestable fund for community led upskill schemes. The Tupu Aotearoa Programme to enhance employment and education will receive $1m.

Edmonds said the Pacific package was the best the government could give to the growing Pacific population, including more than $700m in the wider budget for Pacific initiatives.

“The budget was highly influenced by the Pacific community, through early education, warmer Kiwi homes and lunches through schools,” Edmonds said.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Edmonds was joined by members of the Pacific caucus, including Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Auckland Minister Michael Woods.

“The budget is bringing down household expenses, like with the $133 a week families can save for under 2-year-olds for ECE, reduction of public transport for families – it’s about bringing down expenses, so we don’t make inflation worse.”

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said while it was a difficult budget for her, it was also a smart budget that needed to get the job done.

Sepuloni said they didn’t want to raise inflation and further raise the cost of living.

“Also we come off the back of Covid, and that additional money because of Covid is no longer there – it was always going to be hard.”

Church leader Gary Mauga from Henderson praised the $1m Tupu programme allocation to help teens, but had hoped funding for initiatives to steer youth away from crime would have been prioritised.

“Would have liked to see a little bit more invested in that, because after all it is our young people. Some of them are ram raiding.

“On top of what we see, and in the media – we need enough funding to replace the energy they’re using to commit crime, invested in some of what they’re interested in.

“A lot of Pasifika youths are gifted, music, sports and other things. Families don’t have that support to invest more in their talents. Sadly some of our young people miss out on that and go on to the next best thing”