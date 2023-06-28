Highway between Christchurch and Akaroa reopens after slip blocked road

A slip briefly closed State Highway 75 near Little River in Canterbury on Wednesday morning.

The main road between Christchurch and Akaroa has reopened after a large slip blocked both lanes on Wednesday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said the slip was 3.5km south of the Little River township towards Lincoln on Christchurch Akaroa Rd (State Highway 75).

One lane reopened just after 8.30am and was under temporary traffic management.

Do you know more? Email Nadine Roberts

Due to the threat to vehicles, the road was closed as the passerby who called in the slip at 7.12am said it was still moving, the Fenz spokesperson said.

“Hence it’s being treated with some urgency.”

READ MORE:

* Large moving slip blocks main road between Christchurch and Akaroa

* Four people hospitalised after being trapped in serious crash that left state highway shut

* Then vs now: Photos show how much LED lights have changed Christchurch's nightscape



Supplied A moving slip closed the main road between Christchurch and Akaroa. One lane has since reopened.

He did not know how large the slip was but said no houses were evacuated.

Two fire crews attended from Little River and Lincoln.

A spokesperson at the Little River Cafe Store and Gallery was aware a slip had closed the road on Wednesday morning as motorists had been turned back.

She did not know how large the slip was but said it would have affected a lot of people on their way to work.