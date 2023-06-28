Large moving slip blocks main road between Christchurch and Akaroa

A moving slip has closed the main road between Christchurch and Akaroa.

The main road between Christchurch and Akaroa is closed after a passerby reported a large moving slip blocking both lanes on Wednesday morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the slip is 3.5km south of the Little River township towards Lincoln on Christchurch Akaroa Road (State Highway 75).

Due to the threat to vehicles, the road has been closed as the passerby who called in the slip at 7.12am said it was still moving, he said.

“Hence it’s being treated with some urgency.”

He did not know how large the slip was but said no houses have been evacuated, and two fire crews are in attendance from Little River and Lincoln.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a large slip blocking both lanes of the main highway and police were now on route to assist with directing traffic.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said due to flooding the Christchurch Akaroa Rd was closed between Birdlings Flat and Little River.

Supplied Birdlings Flat is not far from SH75, which has closed due to a large slip. File photo.

Road users were advised to avoid the area or delay their journey.

A spokesperson at the Little River Cafe Store and Gallery was aware a slip had closed the road as motorists had been turned back.

She did not know how large the slip was but said it would be impacting a lot of motorists on their way to work.

