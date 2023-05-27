How long is too long? We put call waiting times to the test

The longest call wait times for common New Zealand agencies was put to the test.

I was sitting, waiting and watching the day go by, on hold for 20 minutes.

The classic Kiwiana music played – Jason Kerrison, Dave Dobbyn, Six60. Ringing would begin, only for a “thank you for waiting, someone will be with you soon”.

Unsure what to do with myself, I left my phone on speaker while I made a coffee. I returned to find the Kiwi playlist was still blasting through my phone speaker.

At Stuff, we get frequent emails about horrendous wait times for government agencies and businesses, so we decided to put it to the test.

123rf The average wait time for government agencies Work and Income and StudyLink is 11 minutes.

Work and Income – 45 minutes

It started badly. Work and Income gave an immediate, automated message saying “the current wait time is 61 minutes”.

To my surprise, I was given the option to be called back when I reached the front of the queue. I jumped at the chance.

I waited a total time of 45 minutes, 16 minutes less than anticipated.

General manager of the contact centre and digital services Geoff Cook said the average wait time for Work and Income is 11 minutes, 32 seconds.

Although this was not the case for me – nor many others that have dialled in.

“We are conscious that occasionally some callers will have to wait longer than we would like and we know that can be frustrating,” Cook said.

Studylink – 25 minutes

University students may be familiar with StudyLink, which is under the same government agency as Work and Income.

The dreaded music began before a wait time announcement of 19 minutes played.

I received an offer to be called back when I reached the front of the queue. I simply couldn't say no.

The average answering speed time for StudyLink from April 24 to May 24 was 11:02 minutes, a Studylink spokesperson said. I had to wait 25 minutes to get a call back, .

Immigration NZ – 5 minutes

An “unusually high demand” message was spoken at the beginning of my Immigration NZ call, followed by a classic mix of Kiwi music with a crisp static sound that echoed through my phone.

I was surprised that Immigration NZ only left me waiting 5 minutes. General manager of engagement and experience Suzanne Boslem said the average wait time was 10 minutes from January this year to April.

Boslem shared that in 2022 the average wait time for Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment call centres was 21 minutes long due to the “unprecedented volumes“ following the pandemic.

She shared that peak times for the agency were usually between 8am and 10am.

Stuff Cook said Work and Income have 10 contact centres in the country with more than 1100 staff who manage more than 18,000 calls from clients and employers each day.

Waka Kotahi – 5 minutes

Whether I was wanting to renew my license or even ask a query, Waka Kotahi immediately shared that they were “experiencing longer than normal wait times” on Monday.

Despite this warning, they answered after just 5 minutes of (more!) Kiwi tunes.

Waka Kotahi has been approached for comment.

NZ Post – 4 minutes

The call wait time for NZ Post was much shorter than I anticipated and the complete opposite of my online shopping order delivery time.

An operator took just 4 minutes and 15 seconds to answer my call and happily locate my packages.

NZ Post general manager Liza Gunn said the average call wait times for April was 3 minutes.

“Our longest wait time was 5 minutes, 30 seconds. Our targeted wait time across our primary queue (domestic parcel enquiries) is 2 minutes.

NZ Post took pride in providing a rapid, helpful response, but wait times can vary depending on demand, she said.

STUFF Inland Revenue is preparing for another wave of change (first published February 2020).

Inland Revenue – 13 minutes

Inland Revenue gave a hold time “between 7 and 11 minutes” before Lorde’s song Royals began to play.

Thirteen minutes later – and what felt like Lorde’s whole album – I reached an operator. I feared they would catch me singing along to the hits.

An Inland Revenue spokesperson said the average speed to answer calls was 4 minutes and 14 seconds during the 2021 to 2022 tax year.

Winner and loser

In our experiment, Work and Income took the award for the longest wait time with 45 minutes. But they do score points for offering a callback service.

NZ Post made me wait just 4 minutes, offering the shortest wait time.