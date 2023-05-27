Loafers Lodge victims remain at 5 after detailed police search

Loafers Lodge in Wellington last week, after the deadly fire.

The death toll in the Loafers Lodge fire remains at five.

“As a result of the detailed, methodical search, Police can confirm the total number of victims in the Loafers Lodge, Newtown fire on 16 May is 5,” acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

”Our scene examination is continuing and is expected to extend into next week.”

Police had already released the names of the five victims, and were offering support to their families, Bennett said.

“Finally, Police acknowledge the victims.

“Kei nga mate koutou ra, haere ki te urupa o ratou ma, e moe okioki.”