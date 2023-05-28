Two Kiwis elected to highest leadership positions in worldwide Salvation Army

New Zealander Lyndon Buckingham has been elected as the 22nd general of the international Salvation Army.

New Zealander Lyndon Buckingham​ has been elected as the 22nd general of the international Salvation Army, the first Kiwi to hold the position.

His wife, Bronwyn​, also a Kiwi, will serve alongside him as world president of women’s ministries.

They will take up their new leadership roles at the Salvation Army’s international headquarters in London from August, upon the retirement of general Brian Peddle and commissioner Rosalie Peddle.

The election follows days of deliberations by the Salvation Army’s High Council, which met at Sunbury Court, near London. Members of the High Council represented Salvation Army territories from around the world.

Chief secretary of the New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and Samoa territory, colonel Gerry Walker, said the Buckinghams were the first New Zealanders to fill the two highest leadership positions in the worldwide Salvation Army.

“On behalf of the territory, we offer our sincere and heartfelt congratulations ... and support, as they lead the mission of the Salvation Army in more than 130 countries,” Walker said.

Lyndon Buckingham said the pair were grateful and humbled to be offered the opportunity.

Both Bronwyn and Lyndon Buckingham had served in senior leadership roles at the Salvation Army’s international headquarters in London since 2018.

Lyndon Buckingham was born in Dannevirke, while Bronwyn is from Whangārei. Both had served in Wellington for the Salvation Army.