Person dies after suffering 'medical event' while paddling waka

Police were notified of a rescue attempt in Lyttelton on Sunday.

A person has died after paddling a waka in Lyttelton.

Fellow paddlers are believed to have tried to revive the person at the Christchurch port town on Sunday morning but were unsuccessful, a police spokesperson said.

Police said the person suffered a medical event.

Emergency services were notified just after 10am. Both police and St John attended, but an ambulance was not required for transportation, a St John spokesperson said.

Lyttelton’s Naval Point Club has been temporarily closed out of respect to whānau, said commodore Willie Newman.