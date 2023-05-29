Ice creams, donation box stolen in Darfield dairy ramraid

Darfield Dairy was ramraided early on Monday morning, with ice creams and a donation box stolen.

Three youths allegedly stole ice creams and a donation box from the Darfield Dairy – the latest victim of a ramraid burglary in Canterbury.

The Darfield Dairy is famous for having the biggest ice creams in the small town, 35km west of Christchurch.

Owner Errol Barnes said it was the first time the dairy on the town's main drag was ramraided.

Police arrested three young people after a report of the ramraid-style burglary at the store on South Terrace, Darfield, about 1.40am.

READ MORE:

* Thieves raid Hamilton Michael Hill store on Anzac Day

* Auckland weather: Toppled trees and crushed cars as storm damage captured in photos

* Photos: Tornado havoc in Auckland



Barnes said he got to the store about six minutes after the alarm went off.

“There was a car just sitting there with the door pushed in. There was a lot of ice creams taken. Just ice creams and a donation box. It’s just a waste of time and people’s energy,” he said.

He was not surprised to be the latest victim of a string of ramraids in Christchurch where liquor stores, vape shops, fish and chip shops, dairies and supermarkets have been hit.

”We’re no different to Christchurch. It’s the first time we’ve been ramraided but not the first time we’ve been broken into.

“We suffer just the same as they do in Christchurch,” he said.

His phone lines were damaged and the offenders fled in another vehicle stolen from the nearby hotel car park, he said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Errol Barnes says ice creams were stolen from the Darfield Dairy in a ramraid-style burglary. (File photo)

A police spokesperson said staff found a vehicle that had been used to gain entry to the store left at the scene.

“The offenders had fled in a second vehicle before police arrived, however, they were located a short time later.”

The second vehicle was found abandoned on Chelsea St in Linwood, Christchurch, and three offenders were located nearby, the police spokesperson said.

The youth would be referred to Youth Aid.

Stuff previously reported Barnes decided to make ice creams his “thing” about a decade ago.

Now, up to 600 customers pour into his store on summer afternoons for one of his oversized cones or ultra-thick milkshakes.