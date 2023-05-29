Three youth arrested after a ramraid burglary in Darfield

Police arrested three youth after a ram raid in Darfield, Canterbury.

Police have arrested three young people after a report of a ramraid style burglary in Canterbury overnight.

A police spokesperson said staff were called to a store on South Terrace, Darfield at about 1.40am.

Police found a vehicle that had been used to gain entry to the store left at the scene, she said.

“The offenders had fled in a second vehicle before police arrived, however they were located a short time later.”

The second vehicle was found abandoned on Chelsea St in Linwood, Christchurch and three offenders were located nearby, the police spokesperson said.

The youth would be referred to Youth Aid.