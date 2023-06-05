Government agencies in stand-off over controversial pest poison 1080

The use of toxins like 1080 is covered by hazardous substances legislation requiring input from a number of agencies.

Government agencies are in a stand-off over who should issue permits to use pest-control toxins including the controversial 1080.

Two years ago, the Ministry of Health suddenly stopped doing the job – the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) only found out about a week later when pest contractors and the Department of Conservation let them know.

A company did the work for a year, but it is now back with health officials who have told the EPA they no longer wish to do it.

However, the EPA has said it cannot take over the role without funding, and without legal and regulatory issues being resolved.

The fall-out led to the EPA calling in a senior lawyer, Kristy McDonald KC, to carry out a review of the system.

Her report, obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act, found “the current permissions regime is cumbersome, inefficient, and onerous, and needs to be overhauled, simplified and streamlined”.

She recommended taking decisions over who could use the poisons out of the hands of public health experts, but changes have stalled as the Government seeks legal advice and sorts out funding questions.

Her report revealed deep disgruntlement amongst some agencies and users of “vertebrate toxic agents” (VTAs) including 1080 and cyanide.

Supplied Possums are one of the predator species targeted by toxins such as 1080 and cyanide.

Their use is overseen by the EPA under hazardous substances legislation – although about five other agencies have some input. 1080, often applied by aerial operations, has long been the subject of debate and hostility.

But successive Governments have remained committed to its use, especially for possum control, albeit with controls and oversight.

One of the current requirements is that medical officers of health need to sign-off permission for 1080 when it is to be used in an area where there is drinking water or potential risk to public health. The Department of Conservation (DOC) also needs to sign off permits when conservation land is involved.

But in October 2021, the Ministry of Health (MOH) suddenly stopped issuing permits, as it dealt with the Covid-19 response.

Tom Lee/Stuff Kristy McDonald KC was brought in to carry out a review of the VTA permit scheme, and found it was in need of an overhaul.

The EPA says it was made aware of the situation when DOC and pest control operators let them know “within a week of MOH ceasing to process VTA permits”.

“Our staff worked with MOH, the Ministry for Primary Industries and DOC to resolve the situation, and a contractor was engaged to ensure VTA permission applications continued to be processed and approved,” says a spokesperson.

The contractor initially expected to handle about 20 applications, but ended up doing 150 before responsibility reverted to medical officers of health in July last year.

However, the-then Director-General of Health Sir Ashley Bloomfield wrote to the EPA saying it no longer wanted responsibility, and that “the use of VTAs for pest control is not a public health priority”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Before he left his position as Director-General of Health, Sir Dr Ashley Bloomfield wrote to the EPA saying the job of issuing permits for toxin use was no longer a public health priority.

EPA asked McDonald to review the system including the role of medical officers of health, now employed by Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand (although Te Whatu Ora did not respond to McDonald’s request for input during the review).

McDonald’s review made 11 recommendations, including that permit applications should be centralised and that the EPA should take over the work done by public health officers.

Partly this was because responsibility for risks to drinking water was now with the new water regulator, Taumata Arowai.

She decided that while VTAs pose some public health risks – depending on the toxicity, the location and method of its use, and the effectiveness of controls – it was not necessary for the person assessing the application to have public health expertise.

“These questions are essentially about placement and geography and, while the person assessing the application will need appropriate training and experience in these matters as well as an understanding of the properties of and risks posed by the substance, I do not consider the person has to be a public health officer in order to make this spatial assessment,” McDonald wrote.

She handed her report to the EPA in November last year and the agency’s board considered it at a meeting the next month.

Since then, agencies have been discussing where to next.

According to an EPA update in April, while agencies have agreed on the recommendations, the Ministry of Health has asked for some changes.

“We continue to work on understanding the impact of the proposed changes and seeking legal advice,” says the document.

In May, the EPA reported progress to Environment Minister David Parker, telling him: “The EPA cannot take on this role within its current funding base and capacity. The EPA would need to consider a budget bid to design and implement a new VTA permissions system.”

The agency did not even have the money to begin scoping work, the briefing said.

A spokesperson for EPA said it had yet to determine a response to the recommendations, but added: “The EPA is keen to ensure the currently prescribed regulations practice remains effective and efficient.”