Fire alarm going off 20 times in six months turns home into 'living nightmare'

Sandra Malesic is eight months pregnant and she says it’s hard enough trying to get sleep without frequent fire alarms – most of which went off in the middle of the night.

Moving into Century City Apartments in Wellington’s city centre was supposed to be the start of a new chapter for Carrone Conroy and his fiancee Sandra Malesic, who is eight months pregnant.

The apartment was close to work, close to family and was affordable. An assembled baby’s cot sat in the corner of their lounge in anticipation for mid-July.

But the six months living there had been “a living nightmare”, Conroy said.

Since moving into their seventh floor apartment in mid-December, about 20 fire alarms had gone off – most of which were during the dead of the night.

In the first eight days of moving in, the fire alarm went off six times. One day, it went off at 11pm and again at 5am.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Conroy and hisfiancee have been living at Century apartments for six months.

At first, they evacuated “vigilantly”. But when the couple would get outside, there were sometimes no more than 20 people evacuated from 140 apartments in the nine-storey building.

The first five levels are a public car park. Part of the building also recently reopened as Tory Hotel, formerly Distinction Wellington.

Neighbours eventually told them “not to bother” because the alarms sounding happened so often, and was caused by members of the public using the car park to drink and smoke.

Empty boxes of alcohol, cans, bottles and cigarette butts could be seen strewn across the car park floors and stairwell – in the evacuation path.

“It’s never been anything but in the car park, never anything in the building,” Conroy said.

“Trying to rest your head at the end of a long day and at the back of your mind, you’re mindful an alarm might go off, and you’ll have to evacuate. You can’t rest your head and get a good night’s sleep here.”

Conroy’s biggest concern was the “apathetic approach” residents had to fire safety because of the frequent alarms.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The couple only moved in last December but are looking to move out, concerned about the “apathetic” approach to fire safety in the building.

He raised concerns, including with the body corporate and Fire Emergency New Zealand (Fenz). A sign then went up in the elevator to remind residents to evacuate in the case of an emergency.

“It’s like they’re putting the onus on us, not to be trained out of evacuating because we’ve had 20 false alarms in six months.

”There’s no communication on what they’re doing about it, no apology, no check-in and also there was no warning when we moved in.”

Malesic said sleep was difficult to get as it was and the recent fatal fire at Newtown’s Loafers Lodge left her feeling terrified. “That was the breaking point for me.”

The pair were now looking to move out.

A spokesperson for the Century City Body Corporate Committee said as owners and residents of the building, it took health and safety issues “very seriously”.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Fire and Emergency New Zealand says most of the call outs this year were false alarms and were in relation to members of the public utilising the carpark and stairwells where residents would often find cigarette butts and empty cans.

In March, all fire systems including alarms and sprinklers, were inspected, they said. It held a current Building Warrant of Fitness.

“We are not immune to the issues of inner city living.

“The committee recently met with our neighbours, Wellington City Council, and Wellington police to help maintain a close working relationship and address issues as they arise.”

Conroy said the constant fire alarms had impacted his mental health and caused anxiety. He also found people sleeping under his letter box and offering him drugs while taking the rubbish out with his kids.

A former resident of the building, Mike Young had lived in one of the apartments for three years before moving out earlier this year.

Patched gang members concerned him, living there with his children, and the “irregular but consistent” fire alarms were “really frustrating”, he said.

Young evacuated once or twice but eventually resorted to popping his head out the door, checking for smell of smoke, and going back inside. There was “massive complacency” around fire safety, he said.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The couple say they do not feel safe living in the building.

Nick Pyatt, Wellington district manager at Fenz, said many of the call-outs in the past two years were in relation to the carpark and associated stairwell.

Last year, Fenz recorded 20 call-outs to the building, whilst 15 were recorded between the start of December and end of May. Twelve were false alarms and three were not recorded.

“We have not been made aware of occupants failing to evacuate the building, during a fire alarm activation,” Pyatt said. “People should always evacuate a building when they hear fire alarms.”

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the council was a member of the body corporate. It recently purchased 474 unit-titled car parks in the building to provide extra public parking in Te Aro, but did not have ownership of the building, he said.

“As a member of the body corporate we are aware of issues relating to anti-social behaviour and we have been working with police, Wellington City Mission and other body-corporate members with the aim of dealing with this behaviour,” MacLean said.

It would be doing a crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) audit of the car park in the coming weeks, he said.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge said staff at nearby Te Pā Puri were supporting the challenges faced by the residents and members of the community who utilised the space.