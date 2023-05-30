Brother's ashes disappear in post from UK to NZ leaving grieving family 'in limbo'

NZ Post said the ashes were delivered and signed for, but the family still doesn’t have them. (File photo)

A grieving family are feeling “lost” after their brother’s ashes, which were meant to be delivered from the United Kingdom, never arrived.

Steve Beckwith said while his siblings and father had left the UK, his oldest brother, Keith Beckwith had remained there until his death in July 2022.

Keith Beckwith died from Angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, and while some of his ashes were spread in the UK, his dad decided to have a portion sent to New Zealand to make lockets for family members.

It was decided F.E.J. Green & Sons Funeral Directors in the UK, would ship the ashes to I.C. Mark Ltd funeral home in New Zealand’s Levin.

The parcel was tracked and needed to be signed for upon delivery and Beckwith said in March, the parcel had been picked up by NZ Post.

“We’re stuck in an odd situation because the tracking ended up saying it had been delivered and signed for but the funeral home hasn’t got them.

“Since then, we’ve had virtually no contact from NZ Post about whether they’re investigating what happened or what we should do next.”

Staff at I.C. Mark lodged a query with NZ Post about what happened to the ashes but were told they had been delivered and signed for.

In an email sent to Beckwith’s dad, I.C. Mark funeral director Darrell Manville, said he had been trying to get evidence of the signature and proof of delivery from NZ Post.

Manville said he had “turned everything upside down” at the funeral home multiple times to ensure the ashes weren’t there.

“I’ve searched our premises with the thought the ashes may have been delivered, including searching our inwards goods list, ashes register and other systems, but we are convinced the ashes haven’t been brought through our doors,” Manville said.

However, an NZ Post spokesperson said a “thorough investigation” had shown the ashes were delivered to the correct address on March 29, and a signature was given.

“Following the media query we also spoke with our delivery agent who confirmed the parcel was delivered and signed for at 9.52am that day.”

Managing director of I.C. Mark, Denis Mark said they had searched everywhere for the ashes and contacted NZ Post several times asking for verification of delivery.

“They have provided us with three different versions of this delivery - firstly, a typed name, secondly, a signed initial, with the driver stating he definitely delivered the package, and today, stating the package was delivered by a postman.

“This is a dreadful situation for the family involved and sadly the international delivery system appears to have failed.”

Mark said they were trying to find a solution to aid the family with the “undesirable set of circumstances”.

“My dad is beside himself,” Beckwith said, “it’s been really hard not having closure, I would definitely avoid using NZ Post in the future for anything important or sentimental.”

Ideally, Beckwith said he’d like to find his brother’s ashes and hear from NZ Post about the investigation into the issue.