Concerns for young man deepens as he misses birthday, hasn't been seen in over a month

Concerns for the safety of a man missing from West Auckland for over a month have deepened as his birthday has come and gone.

Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, now 20, hasn’t been seen since the evening of April 21 in West Auckland, when he was still 19.

Mamfredos-Nair, reported missing from Massey, was wearing a black and white jacket, navy blue pants, grey running shoes and a black hat.

A police spokesperson said police continue to appeal for any information about the whereabouts of Mamfredos-Nair.

“As time goes on, we grow more concerned for his safety and urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Jayden would now be 20 years old – anyone who sights him should call police on 111.”

A family spokesperson for Mamfredo-Nair’s family, said any information about him would be appreciated and could remain anonymous.

Supplied Jayden Mamfredos-Nair has been missing from Massey in West Auckland for over a month.

“We’re very concerned and Jayden, if you’re able, please make contact with us.”

Police earlier said they had “serious concerns” for Mamfredos-Nair’s welfare and wanted to make sure he was safe.

Further information on Mamfredos-Nair’s potential whereabouts could be provided to police by calling 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using the reference file number 230424/9683.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.