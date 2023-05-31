'No parking' lines painted under cars at night, as neighbourly dispute heats up

A Wellington City Council contractor was spotted painting broken yellow lines on Donald Crescent in Karori late at night, leaving residents confused.

Residents in a Wellington cul-de-sac are bewildered after a city council contractor painted broken yellow lines under their cars in the street at night.

The contractor was spotted on CCTV at 8.40pm making the controversial markings in Donald Cres in Karori.

Locals say they had no warning the work was taking place and no instruction to move their vehicles.

The clandestine operation is the latest in a long-running parking saga that has divided the quiet street and left some neighbours not speaking to one another.

It all started with the council’s decision to remove eight parking spaces.

A road reserve of trees had been growing outwards, forcing parked cars further into the road and making access for larger vehicles difficult.

Conor Knell/The Post Larger vehicles struggled to access the end of the street due to parked cars.

Rubbish was not picked up on the western side of the street on some occasions, prompting residents to ask the council to cut the trees back.

Instead, the council removed the parking altogether, which resident Peter Lambrechtsen described as “blunt edged” and sparking parking wars in the street.

“So we've lost about a third of the on street car parking, because two neighbours were grumpy about the rubbish not being picked up.”

In a statement, council spokesperson Richard Maclean said any insinuation the council was doing “something sneaky” was “just wrong”.

Tensions around parking have reached such a peak that one resident allegedly resorted to painting their own broken yellow lines near their driveway to better access their property.

Janet Boutel, one of the residents whose rubbish wasn’t collected, said she had hosted meetings between residents in an attempt to find an agreement.

“They’ve been civil and the majority agreed to cut the trees before deciding on yellow lines – and if the council had come to cut the trees last November, as they said they would, we wouldn’t be having this discussion.”

Conor Knell/The Post Wellington City Council contractors remove trees, which have caused issues for residents parking cars on their street.

Boutel said the issue had caused friction among neighbours, with tempers flaring and some refusing to speak to one another. Lambrechtsen agreed, saying there were problems with the council consultation process.

“To me, the problem is that the council process is broken,” Lambrechtsen said.

Boutel said when she attended a consultation meeting on April 6, she and fellow residents left feeling unheard.

“You get your five minutes, which is barely enough time to make your point, and when council responds, you have no right of reply.”

Conor Knell/The Post The yellow lines that were allegedly painted by a resident outside one property. They have since been blacked out by the council.

Maclean said contractors did not have to provide prior notice of road painting.

“One problem of giving prior notice is that people opposed to the work will likely leave their vehicles parked in the street to frustrate the work. We are allowed to paint roads when vehicles are parked.”

He acknowledged the yellow lines outside one property were not supposed to be there and had been blacked out.

“We removed the broken yellow lines in front of [that property] because they’d not been painted according to a traffic resolution. It is possible they were painted without the involvement of the council.”

Maclean said on street parking hindered access for emergency vehicles and that consultation with residents around installing the broken yellow lines happened in February.

“The response was roughly 50/50 in favour/against the proposal and councillors voted in April to go ahead with it.”

He also said yellow lines had been painted in front of garages “to reinforce the fact that it’s illegal to park in front of garages”.