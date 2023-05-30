Taupō volcano alert level drops following a year of unrest

A 5.6 earthquake struck Taupō shortly before midnight on Wednesday, startling locals with a good shaking. This video shows the impact on the local Asian Sari-sari Store.

The alert level for Taupō volcano has dropped to zero, following a year of more than 1800 earthquakes under the volcano.

Taupō volcano was raised to Volcanic Alert Level 1 for the first time in September 2022 after more than 700 tremors were recorded under or around the lake since January 2022.

GNS Science duty volcanologist Agnes Mazot said earthquake activity and ground deformation had continued in early 2023, but both had now decreased to “typical background levels”.

“A combination of magma movement at depth, faults slipping, and hydrothermal fluids has likely been driving the earthquakes and ground deformation observed this last year. This activity has now paused,” Mazot said.

READ MORE:

* Taupō Volcano chills out as scientists reveal what caused spate of quakes

* Taupō Volcano continues to rumble after M4.4 shake on Sunday

* When Taupō volcano erupts it’ll be huge, right?



While Volcanic Alert Level 0 was associated with environmental hazards, earthquake activity was not off the cards, she said.

“Earthquake activity can and will still occur at background levels and at areas near to Taupō, such as around the geothermal systems and in the south and western ends of the lake.”

However, the chance of eruption remained “very low” in any given year, with the last eruption at Taupō taking place in 232 AD give or take 10 years, Mazot said.

The alert level reflected the current level of volcanic unrest, but it was not a forecast of future activity, she said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff More than 1800 earthquakes were recorded under Taupō volcano in the past year, according to GNS Science. (File photo)

Over the past year, there had been more than 1800 earthquakes under Taupō volcano, accompanied by some ground deformation of the lake floor and around the lake, Mazot said.

“Although this is the first time the VAL has been raised, this is not the first volcanic unrest at Taupō. It is the most recent of 18 historical unrest episodes in the past 150 years. Several of these were more severe than what we have observed over the last year.”

On 30 November 2022, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake was recorded at a depth of 9km under Lake Taupō, causing significant ground movement which created a small tsunami in the lake.

Mazot said aftershocks of the quake continued through to February 2023, with more than 820 recorded.

Meanwhile, another moderate sized magnitude 4.4 earthquake was recorded on March 5.