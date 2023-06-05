Water-damaged car causes headache for duped buyers

It comes as Tower announced its premium prices will go up for areas affected by the country's recent extreme weather events.

A woman is warning prospective Auckland car buyers that even pre-purchase inspections might not be enough to weed out flood-damaged cars.

Mandy Hu thought she had done all the right things before she helped her friend, Baoren Zhao, buy a Toyota Hiace in March this year.

Before shelling out $25,800 for the car, they made sure it had a VTNZ pre-inspection check, where Hu claims she specifically asked whether the car had sustained flood damage.

But despite the pre-purchase inspection picking up some issues which the New Zealand Automobile Association has said can point to flood damage – weak air-conditioning, a radio that didn't work, and the floor structure corroding – Hu said VTNZ gave the car the all-clear.

READ MORE:

* More than 10,000 flood-damaged cars will be written off by insurers

* Warning to car buyers to look out for flood-damaged cars



Two days after the car was ticked off, Hu said the car had trouble starting and eventually stopped running all together.

They took the car to an independent mechanic who found the car’s engine control unit and the wiring behind the dash was all heavily waterlogged.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff VTNZ is investigating Hu’s complaint, but has yet to respond to Stuff’s questions.

The mechanic’s notes on the car suggested that the type of damage was the same associated with the car being inundated with water.

“We entrusted VTNZ with conducting a pre-purchase inspection, which, according to their inspection report, did not reveal any major issues with the vehicle,” Hu said.

STUFF Former police commissioner Mike Bush found Auckland Council was "not prepared for an event of the magnitude" of the January 27 floods in his independent review.

Hu has since laid a complaint with VTNZ, which the company said it is investigating. Hu said she wanted VTNZ to admit they missed the signs of flood damage.

The repairs cost them just under $2200, and after months of back and forth between them and the seller – including taking a case to the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal – they were coming to their wit’s end.

They managed to settle with the seller who has reimbursed them for the entirety of the purchase price, including some payment towards the repair costs and the road user charges.

John Cowpland/alphaPIX More than 10,000 cars are estimated to have been written-off because of flooding earlier this year.

Zhao is now out of pocket and borrowing a car to get around, which Hu said is frustrating because they thought they had done everything they were supposed to in order to see if the car had been damaged in the floods.

About 10,000 vehicles were written off due to the flooding caused by the Auckland Anniversary Day flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Professional motor dealers are required by law to disclose flood damage, and where they haven’t, buyers can take claims to the Motor Vehicles Disputes Tribunal.

VTNZ has been approached for comment.