King's Birthday Honours: Helene Quilter a champion of diversity in public service

Helene Quilter has made an enormous contribution to the civil service over the last four decades.

Helene Quilter​ has been a driver of modernisation and diversity while at the centre of some of New Zealand’s core public service organisations.

She retired in February after 45 years and has been recognised as a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her service to the public service and the arts.

Quilter said she was humbled and acknowledged all the other recipients “who have achieved so much for the benefit of New Zealand”.

“I’m delighted to accept it on behalf of the thousands of public servants around the country.

READ MORE:

* Review announced into workplace culture at Fire and Emergency

* Penny Nelson appointed as new director-general of Department of Conservation

* Court service manager Maree Hayes honoured for going extra mile



“We don’t expect this type of recognition, and it is a real privilege to receive it.”

Following her term as Secretary of Defence from 2012 to 2019, Quilter was re-appointed deputy public service commissioner of Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission until 2023, having previously been deputy commissioner of State Services Commission from 2007 to 2012.

As deputy public service commissioner, she had the responsibility of appointing around 30 public service chief executives, as well as performance reviews, training and development and succession planning within the sector.

“We’ve made the chief executive cohort more reflective of contemporary New Zealand. For example, women are now 50% of the cohort and there is greater diversity.”

When she started in the sector, there were few women in leadership roles.

“I’ve really worked hard in every role that I’ve had to expand opportunities for women, to support them, to nuture them, and to ensure that women are represented at every level of the organisation.”

Dame Margaret Bazley was a great role model and “remarkable leader”, Quilter said.

Having been a leader and chaired review boards, particularly with uniformed organisations such as the Defence Force, Police and Fire and Emergency, Quilter has been an advocate for diversity and inclusion.

“Working with those organisations has taught me that culture change requires great resolve and commitment of leadership over a sustained period of time.”

She conducted a review into Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s workplace culture and complaint handling practices.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter said Fire and Emergency fell short of its goals and stronger leadership was needed “at all levels”.

She supported the Public Service Commissioner in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and said public servants did incredible work during these times.

“I’m really proud of the way the public service has led in times of crisis.”

Quilter is a board member of the New Zealand School of Dance (NZSD) and has been appointed chair of the professional Advisory Panel, evaluating the professional standards.

She established The Quilter Collection in the 1990s, which was housed at Govett-Brewster Gallery/Len Lye Centre for 15 years, showcasing a significant collection of New Zealand modern art for the public.

“I have had a lifetime association with the visual arts and I’ve been an art collector all my life.

“I wanted people to be able to see the work. I don’t believe in collections being tucked away in private homes.”

In 2019, she was made a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order and was named Wellingtonian of the Year in the public service category.