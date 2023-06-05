Former Christchurch mayor honoured to receive King's Birthday award

Former Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel has been named a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Former Christchurch mayor and cabinet minister Lianne Dalziel has been honoured for giving more than 30 years of service local and central Government.

Dalziel, who was the city’s mayor for nine years before deciding not to run for re-election last year, has been named a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Speaking from the United Kingdom where she is on holiday, Dalziel said she was humbled to receive the honour. She was quick to acknowledge all the people who have played a part in supporting her over the years, including constituents, colleagues, family, friends and mentors.

“Many [of them] won’t even know the difference they made to my life. I’m also pleased that the recognition is for public service. Serving the community has always been an important part of who I am.”

READ MORE:

* Christchurch mayor makes replacement social housing a re-election promise

* Lianne's last campaign

* Lianne Dalziel keen for community foundation to help fund earthquake rebuild



Dalziel began her public service in the 1980s when she was involved in the union movement, advocating for low-paid women workers.

She was elected as an MP in 1990, representing Christchurch Central and the Christchurch East electorates for 23 years.

She held several ministerial portfolios, including immigration, commerce, senior citizens and women’s affairs.

In 2013, Dalziel was elected mayor of Christchurch and served three terms before stepping down last year.

CHRIS SKELTON/The Press Dalziel speaks at the Kate Sheppard National Memorial on Suffrage Day in Christchurch last year, marking 129 years since New Zealand women were granted the vote.

During her tenure she played a key role in the city’s recovery following the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes. She also dealt with floods, a wildfire in the Port Hills, the March 2019 terror attack and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dalziel was instrumental in setting up the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust, which manages the council social housing. She also created the Christchurch Foundation, which aims to attract philanthropic money into the city.

She also built strong relationships with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and developed co-governance arrangements with mana whenua.

Dalziel said she was incredibly proud of the work she had done to empower communities.

Law Society/Supplied Dalziel with her late husband Rob Davidson. Dalziel says she feels like his work with the Aranui Community Trust is being honoured too.

She advocated for the Aranui Community Trust, which her late husband Rob Davidson chaired from its inception to when he died from cancer in 2020.

“I feel like his work is being honoured as well and that means a lot to me.”

Since she stepped down from the mayoralty, Dalziel said she has been doing a bit of writing and has joined the global board of directors for the Resilient Cities Network.

And her plans for the future?

“Not quite sure yet, but I’m enjoying writing and I’m deeply interested in sustainability and resilience as we take on the global challenges that lie ahead.”