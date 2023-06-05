Queen Camilla and Dame Jacinda Ardern recognised in King Charles Birthday and Coronation Honours

Former Prime Minister The Right Honourable Jacinda Ardern is made Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the State.

Her Majesty The Queen, Camilla, and former prime minister Jacinda Ardern – now Dame Grand Companion – are the top recipients of the 182 awarded in this weekend’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Camilla was appointed as an additional Member of the Order of New Zealand for her services to New Zealand in support of King Charles III and his relationship with the country, and promoting charities.

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern, GNZM, has been made Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the State.

Serving as the 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand from 2017 until stepping down at the beginning of 2023, Dame Jacinda led the response to the 2019 terrorist attack which included the ban of most semiautomatic weapons and assault rifles just one month after the tragic event.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Ardern was recognised for her service during “some of the greatest challenges our country has faced in modern times”.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Her Majesty The Queen Camilla is made an Additional Member of the Order of New Zealand in support of King Charles and the charity connections in New Zealand.

“Leading New Zealand’s response to the 2019 terrorist attacks and to the Covid-19 pandemic represented periods of intense challenge for our 40th prime minister, during which time I saw first hand that her commitment to New Zealand remained absolute.”

In a statement to media, Ardern said she was “incredibly humbled”.

“I was in two minds about accepting this acknowledgement. So many of the things we went through as a nation over the last five years were about all of us rather than one individual,” she said.

“But I have heard that said by so many Kiwis who I have encouraged to accept an honour over the years. And so for me this a way to say thank you - to my family, to my colleagues.”

There were three more Dames added to the list – Jo Brosnahan, QSO, for her services to governance and business, 2019 Wellington Public Service winner Helene Quilter, QSO, for her services to the public service and the arts and Dr Teuila Percival, QSO, for her services to health and the Pacific community.

Ross Giblin Wellington’s 2019 public service winner Helene Quilter is made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the public service and the arts.

Three more Knights were also appointed – the Honourable Justice John Stephen (Stephen) Kós, KC, for his services to the judiciary and legal education, Selwyn Parata for his services to Māori and the man who lead the Black Ferns to victory Coach Wayne Smith, CNZM, for his services to rugby.

Among the 182 recipients is former Christchurch Mayor and Immigration Minister of New Zealand The Honourable Lianne Dalziel who is made a Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit for services to local government and as a Member of Parliament.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith, CNZM, is made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to rugby.

Samuel Kevin (Kevin) Prime, ONZ, MBE, is made a Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit for his service to Māori, the environment and health.

Prime has contributed to the world of Māori for 50 years and has been a respected official for various Crown entities for 40 years.

The Order of New Zealand was introduced in 1987, and since then additional appointments have been made four times – in 1990 for the 150th anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi, in 2002 for The Queen’s Golden Jubilee, in 2007 for the 20th anniversary of the Order, and in 2012 for The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff The Honourable Justice Stephen Kós, KC, is made a Knight Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to the judiciary and legal education.

Hipkins said the standout feature of the 2023 honours list is the strength and diversity of service in New Zealand.

“Each of today’s 182 recipients has contributed individually to our country. Viewed collectively, their efforts reflect an overwhelming commitment to service.

“I also want to recognise that it’s special to be releasing this list so soon after the coronation of the new King, and to be able to celebrate recipients on the King’s Birthday public holiday.”

Hipkins confirmed that the Queen’s Service Order (QSO) and Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) will be renamed in honour of King Charles III and will acknowledge the new monarch.