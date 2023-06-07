Most West Auckland bush tracks likely to stay closed throughout winter

Several bush tracks in West Auckland are likely to remain closed throughout winter and for the rest of the year after severe damage from extreme weather this year.

The Auckland anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle forced the closure of most bush tracks in the Waitākere Ranges, Muriwai Regional Park and Te Henga (Bethells Beach) because of major slips, flooding, damaged structures and dangerous trees.

Auckland Council senior ranger recreation and education Jack Jones said most of the damage has been to tracks in Piha.

Popular tracks like Laird Thompson, the Tasman Lookout, Marawhara White and Lion Rock would not be re-opening for some time, he said.

READ MORE:

* Muriwai locals plead for visitors to stay away, as other west coast areas reopen

* Muriwai locals worried about disaster tourism after spotting busloads of people with cameras

* The sun is finally out, but you still can't swim at these Auckland beaches



“There are substantial slips that have washed away parts of the tracks, but there’s also Kauri trees that are growing up there,” Jones said.

“The challenge is about making tracks safe for people but also safe for our Kauri trees, and at the moment it’s not with this exposed soil.”

Supplied Despite signs at Piha’s Lion Rock about its closure, people were still accessing the tracks.

Rangers who have been working in the area for more than 30 years say the extent of damage was like nothing they’d seen before.

Jones said strong winds from Tropical Cyclone Bola in 1988 caused significant damage to trees but “nothing on this scale of landslides”.

Cliff walks, Laird Thompson at the north end of Piha beach and the Tasman Lookout track on the south-end were the worst damaged.

“Those tracks go through a steep area and that whole cliff has come down.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Senior ranger Jack Jones says some of the closed tracks will be a challenge to re-open.

“I don’t want to say those tracks will never reopen, but it’s a huge challenge and would take a lot of engineering to rebuild at those locations.”

Lake Wainamu track at Te Henga had about five slips while a substantial slip had washed away a part of the track to Kitekite Falls.

Marawhara Track was unrecognisable, and an area known as Pohutukawa Glade was buried under the slips.

“We’re looking at how to rebuild, if it’s responsible to rebuild at these places ... we’re seeing events repeating the damage in the same areas. We need to really stand back and plan, that’s part of the phase we’re in at the moment.”

Supplied Laird Thompson Track at the north-end of Piha was completely wiped out by a large slip.

The first track was re-opened last weekend at Byers Track, and work was underway to re-open Mercer Bay next.

Jones said they were discouraged to see people still accessing some of the closed tracks, and called on the public to be patient.

Piha locals say there had been two incidents in the last week involving visitors attempting to climb down a landslip on closed bush tracks at Tasman and Lion Rock.

“We have our barriers and we have our signs, but we always have people that like to push their luck.

Supplied Marawhara Track at Piha was unrecognisable after major slips and flooding.

“We’re expecting more of that, and to prepare for that we have our rangers patrolling some of the more problematic areas more on the weekends.

“We’re educators so we’ll try to inform them why it’s closed and paint a picture of what we’re trying to do, the next step is to get our compliance team involved.

“Please be patient, respect our closures, please don’t temper with our barriers or signage. Rest assure that we are working on it.”