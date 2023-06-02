Piha visitors risking their lives by accessing closed, flood-damaged tracks

Piha locals say there have been two incidents in the last week involving visitors attempting to climb down a landslip on a closed bush track.

Amber Smith-Beggs, a Piha resident, said two people had to be rescued by a firefighter last weekend after attempting to climb down a slip on Piha’s Tasman track.

The track has been closed since February, due to damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

According to Auckland Council, most walking tracks in Piha, including Mercer Bay Loop, Tasman Lookout, Lion Rock, Laird Thomson and Kitekite Falls tracks remained closed due to “significant damage”.

On Wednesday, Smith-Beggs was walking along Piha beach when she noticed two more people attempting to climb down the track in the same place as the person who had to be rescued.

“This guy went right into the slip and was encouraging his partner to follow him it was a very dangerous situation.

“I yelled at them and told them it was unsafe, and they shouldn’t be there.”

Supplied Two people were seen trying to climb down a closed track in Piha.

Janene Crossan, another Piha local, said people who visited Piha should obey the rules around track closures.

“The tracks are well sign-posted as closed with barricades in front of them. They’re not there for no reason, it’s dangerous.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed they attended a rescue from a cliff face in Piha on May 27 after two people became stuck.

“They’d attempted go over a washed out part of the track, two crews attended and the people were rescued shortly after 4.30pm.”

Kim O’Neill, acting general manager for parks and community facilities at Auckland Council said she was glad the people were safely rescued.

“Hopefully this will be a reminder to others to think carefully before ignoring the signs and putting theirs – and first responders – lives in danger.

”For their own safety, we continue to ask the public to respect all closures and not remove any barriers or signage currently in place.”

Following Cyclone Gabrielle, a cordon restricting access into Piha was established to keep non-locals out during the recovery process.

The small community on Auckland’s west coast was smashed by the cyclone on February 13 with the devastation described as “off the charts”.

The main road into Piha, Piha Road, was left unstable and prone to slips following the storm, making it “extremely dangerous”.

At the beginning of May the cordon was lifted as Auckland Council said there was no longer a risk to public safety.