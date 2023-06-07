Lawyer Sue Grey to face charges at tribunal after failing to have case dismissed

Nelson lawyer Sue Grey has will appear before the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal. (File photo)

Charges have been filed against lawyer Sue Grey, a notable critic of the Government’s Covid-19 response​, who will front a disciplinary tribunal overseeing her profession next month.

Grey sought a review of the decision to send the matter to the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal​, but a date of July 24 has been set for a preliminary hearing.

The tribunal oversees the conduct of lawyers and has the power to reprimand, fine, suspend or strike lawyers off, if it finds against them.

Grey, who has publicly campaigned against the government’s Covid-19 measures, most recently made headlines as the lawyer acting on behalf of the parents fighting not to have doctors use blood from those vaccinated against Covid-19 in the treatment of their infant boy.

The charges she faces stem from an investigation by the Nelson Standards Committee into her conduct, following a number of complaints made against the lawyer.

The Nelson committee found enough evidence to refer the matter to the tribunal, though the tribunal will not reveal the nature of the charge.

Neither Grey nor New Zealand Law Society president Frazer Barton were willing to give details about the charge.

Barton said the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act Regulations 2008 stopped him from commenting on the disciplinary process being undertaken.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Sue Grey has been an outspoken opponent of the government’s Covid-19 measures.

Grey was tentative about what she could say about the hearing, which she said she knew little about as it was the first time she was appearing in front of the tribunal.

She said she was limited in what she could say, but told Stuff she would present a strikeout motion to have the matter thrown out.

In December last year, Stuff reported the lawyer was facing a number of complaints with regard to online comments she made attributing a school girl's death to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Glenn Jeffrey​, one of the complainants in the case, said he was hoping to Grey would come to the realisation “there are consequences for your words and actions on social media”.