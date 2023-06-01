One person treated after chlorine gas incident at Upper Hutt swimming school

Fire and Emergency are attending an incident at a private swim school in Upper Hutt where there was hazardous chemical spill.

One person is being treated for chlorine inhalation after a hazardous chemical spill at a swimming school in Upper Hutt.

Fire and Emergency are dealing with the chemical spill that produced chlorine gas in the facility on Lane St on Thursday evening.

FENZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said there were three staff members in the building at the time – one of whom was treated for minor inhalation injuries by ambulance staff.

“I understand that there weren’t any lessons in progress at the time.”

READ MORE:

* Upper Hutt pool waterslide that left 11 children in hospital closed earlier over chlorine concerns

* 11 children in hospital after chemical spill at Upper Hutt pool H2O Xtream

* Firefighters called to house fire in Castlecliff, Whanganui



Dunbar said FENZ arrived at the scene just before 5pm and Hazmat equipped firefighters were cleaning up the chemicals.

“They’re working to contain and neutralise the spill now.”

He said it appeared pool chlorine had “mixed with another substance which has given off chlorine gas”.