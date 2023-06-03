Family in SH7 crash feels 'lucky' to be alive

A person has died following a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 7 on Friday afternoon.

A family of three and their dog feel ‘lucky’ after they were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon that killed one person.

Hailey Palmer, her partner, their 7-month-old baby and dog Ace were travelling on State Highway 7 before a driver on the opposite side crossed the centre line and crashed into their ute.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Saturday one person died in the two-vehicle collision that occurred around 4.45pm on Friday.

Palmer’s car was packed, ready for the long weekend where they were going to be spending time in Nelson to see family. She said she wasn’t looking at the straight road as her partner said “what the f... is this car doing”.

“I looked up and there was a car on our side of the road coming at us and then just airbags, all I remember is a white flash of airbags,” she said.

Palmer can’t remember if their car flipped or rolled “but the car was on its roof”.

supplied/Stuff The family of three was travelling to Nelson to see family for the long weekend.

“I just remember seeing my partner, I couldn’t see his whole body but I could see his legs and he was OK.

“Then baby Isla started crying and people came running to the car. We were just screaming ‘there’s a baby in the back! Get the baby out!’”

Palmer reached out to the Culverden community on social media asking people to keep an eye out for their dog Ace who was on the back of their ute during the crash.

supplied/Stuff Hailey Palmer, her partner, their 7-month-old daughter and dog were travelling in their ute when it got struck on State Highway 7 on Friday afternoon.

“We are all OK but unfortunately our dog Ace was on the back of the ute and would have been thrown off when we rolled. If anyone is heading out that way please keep an eye out for our boy, will be scared and most likely injured,” the post read.

Palmer said they will be heading to the area of the crash site on Sunday to try and look for Ace.

The crash was reported near Island Hills between the Hanmer Springs turn-off and Engineers Camp at 4.45pm, a police spokesperson said.

Google Maps SH7 was closed between the Hanmer Springs turnoff and Springs Junction due to a serious crash. (Screenshot)

The highway was closed for several hours as a result of the crash and reopened around 10.30pm, a Waka Kotai spokesperson said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.